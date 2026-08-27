https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russian-strikes-uav-component-storage-facility-in-kiev-region--mod-1124638061.html

Russian Strikes UAV Component Storage Facility in Kiev Region – MoD

Russian Strikes UAV Component Storage Facility in Kiev Region – MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian forces used attack drones to strike a transport and logistics complex in the city of Brovary in the Kiev region used to store components for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-08-27T15:59+0000

2026-08-27T15:59+0000

2026-08-27T15:59+0000

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"As a result, attack drones struck: ... a transport and logistics center in Brovary [the Raben Ukraine transport and logistics complex], used to store and distribute components for various UAVs, including aircraft‑type UAVs," the statement read.The Russian forces struck a plant in the Kiev region producing reconnaissance and strike ground robotic systems, the ministry added.The Russian armed forces struck a tanker delivering fuel and lubricants to Ukraine at the Izmail port in the Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Seven storage facilities with military equipment for the Ukrainian forces were damaged in the port of Odessa, the ministry said, adding that a drone assembly plant was also damaged in the port of Odessa.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/russia-strikes-3-ukraines-fuel-tanks-at-port-of-izmail---defense-ministry-1124633654.html

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russia, russian armed forces, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike, russian defense ministry, odessa, ukraine, kiev