https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russias-offensive-breaking-ukraines-backbone-in-donbass--expert-1124637483.html

Russia's Offensive Breaking Ukraine's Backbone in Donbass – Expert

Russia's Offensive Breaking Ukraine's Backbone in Donbass – Expert

Sputnik International

With their ongoing advance on Slavyansk and Druzhkovka, Russian forces have dealt a serious blow to Ukraine’s entire deeply echeloned defense in the area, military expert Andrei Koshkin told Sputnik.

2026-08-27T13:39+0000

2026-08-27T13:39+0000

2026-08-27T13:39+0000

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“It's even safe to say that the defense of the agglomeration is beginning to crumble at the seams when Russian troops simultaneously approach Slavyansk and Druzhkovka from two directions,” Koshkin said.With Russian forces already engaged in fighting at a Kramatorsk airfield, it’s imminent seizure will mean that:The loss of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk will mean that Ukraine’s entire strategy in Donbass has completely failed. In other words, it will signal a military and political collapse of Ukrainian Forces in Donbass, Koshkin concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/russian-troops-liberate-novonikolayevka-settlement-in-donetsk-region-1124576613.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/russian-troops-continue-to-inflict-heavy-losses-on-ukrainian-forces---defense-ministry-1124461967.html

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