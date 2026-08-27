https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russias-offensive-breaking-ukraines-backbone-in-donbass--expert-1124637483.html
Russia's Offensive Breaking Ukraine's Backbone in Donbass – Expert
Russia's Offensive Breaking Ukraine's Backbone in Donbass – Expert
Sputnik International
With their ongoing advance on Slavyansk and Druzhkovka, Russian forces have dealt a serious blow to Ukraine’s entire deeply echeloned defense in the area, military expert Andrei Koshkin told Sputnik.
2026-08-27T13:39+0000
2026-08-27T13:39+0000
2026-08-27T13:39+0000
analysis
russia
ukraine
offensive
troops
forces
control
collapse
defense
strategy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/05/1124401536_0:103:3274:1945_1920x0_80_0_0_1baf5ab967fa76d69ecc16af81242d32.jpg
“It's even safe to say that the defense of the agglomeration is beginning to crumble at the seams when Russian troops simultaneously approach Slavyansk and Druzhkovka from two directions,” Koshkin said.With Russian forces already engaged in fighting at a Kramatorsk airfield, it’s imminent seizure will mean that:The loss of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk will mean that Ukraine’s entire strategy in Donbass has completely failed. In other words, it will signal a military and political collapse of Ukrainian Forces in Donbass, Koshkin concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/russian-troops-liberate-novonikolayevka-settlement-in-donetsk-region-1124576613.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/russian-troops-continue-to-inflict-heavy-losses-on-ukrainian-forces---defense-ministry-1124461967.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/05/1124401536_272:0:3003:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fdb3901f53e8fb32e0f2eacffe2b2f7e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, offensive, troops, forces, control, collapse, defense, strategy
russia, ukraine, offensive, troops, forces, control, collapse, defense, strategy
Russia's Offensive Breaking Ukraine's Backbone in Donbass – Expert
With their ongoing advance on Slavyansk and Druzhkovka, Russian forces have dealt a serious blow to Ukraine’s entire deeply echeloned defense in the area, retired Russian Army Colonel and military expert Andrei Koshkin told Sputnik.
“It's even safe to say that the defense of the agglomeration is beginning to crumble at the seams when Russian troops simultaneously approach Slavyansk and Druzhkovka from two directions,” Koshkin said.
As for Russia taking control of the city of Kramatorsk in Donbass, it’s just a matter of time, something that will be of great political significance, according to him.
With Russian forces already engaged in fighting at a Kramatorsk airfield, it’s imminent seizure will mean that:
Russia will gain a foothold just three kilometers from the city, from which further offensive operations can be launched
Long-range weapons will be used to strike logistical routes the enemy uses to supply its garrison
Russian troops will deal a tremendous psychological blow to the enemy given that the airfield had served as the headquarters of Ukraine’s entire operation against Donbass since 2014
The loss of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk will mean that Ukraine’s entire strategy in Donbass has completely failed. In other words, it will signal a military and political collapse of Ukrainian Forces in Donbass, Koshkin concludes.