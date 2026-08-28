https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/how-ukraine-weaponizes-drones-to-terrorize-russian-civilians--1124640275.html

How Ukraine Weaponizes Drones to Terrorize Russian Civilians

How Ukraine Weaponizes Drones to Terrorize Russian Civilians

Sputnik International

Fresh testimonies and official reports from Russian regions paint a damning picture of how drones and artificial intelligence are used by the Ukraine regime to hunt civilians, punish evacuees, and terrorize urban populations.

2026-08-28T11:52+0000

2026-08-28T11:52+0000

2026-08-28T11:52+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

killings of civilians

konstantinovka

donetsk people’s republic

military drones

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Fresh testimonies and official reports from Russian regions paint a damning picture of how drones and artificial intelligence are used by the Ukraine regime to hunt civilians, punish evacuees, and terrorize urban populations.In a chilling account, Yevgenia Kirichenko, a resident of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, described a harrowing evacuation during which a Ukrainian drone stalked her family.The woman signaled to the drone operator that they were carrying an infant, yet the drone attacked.The family survived only by diving under a tree as the explosive detonated inches away, raining shrapnel from above. The targeted nature of these strikes was further evidenced by a high-tech assault on residential infrastructure in Sevastopol, which Russian authorities have condemned as an intentional act of urban terrorism.AI algorithms are being deliberately integrated into this campaign of atrocity, specifically programmed to identify and destroy civilian transport.Ukrainian military programmers are coding AI to specifically target passenger buses, says Russia's Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik.Since the beginning of the year, nearly 170 passenger buses have come under fire in Russian regions. This calculated strategy has resulted in the deaths of 43 people, including three children, and has left 329 individuals wounded, 17 of whom are minors, according to Miroshnik.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/un-calls-ukraines-attack-on-bus-in-lugansk-region-a-violation-of-intl-law-1124633554.html

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russia, ukraine, killings of civilians, konstantinovka, donetsk people’s republic, military drones