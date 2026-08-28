International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/how-ukraine-weaponizes-drones-to-terrorize-russian-civilians--1124640275.html
How Ukraine Weaponizes Drones to Terrorize Russian Civilians
How Ukraine Weaponizes Drones to Terrorize Russian Civilians
Sputnik International
Fresh testimonies and official reports from Russian regions paint a damning picture of how drones and artificial intelligence are used by the Ukraine regime to hunt civilians, punish evacuees, and terrorize urban populations.
2026-08-28T11:52+0000
2026-08-28T11:52+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
killings of civilians
konstantinovka
donetsk people’s republic
military drones
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/12/1124594612_0:50:3104:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_99950cee45f39fcecff97b02a95c3d98.jpg
Fresh testimonies and official reports from Russian regions paint a damning picture of how drones and artificial intelligence are used by the Ukraine regime to hunt civilians, punish evacuees, and terrorize urban populations.In a chilling account, Yevgenia Kirichenko, a resident of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, described a harrowing evacuation during which a Ukrainian drone stalked her family.The woman signaled to the drone operator that they were carrying an infant, yet the drone attacked.The family survived only by diving under a tree as the explosive detonated inches away, raining shrapnel from above. The targeted nature of these strikes was further evidenced by a high-tech assault on residential infrastructure in Sevastopol, which Russian authorities have condemned as an intentional act of urban terrorism.AI algorithms are being deliberately integrated into this campaign of atrocity, specifically programmed to identify and destroy civilian transport.Ukrainian military programmers are coding AI to specifically target passenger buses, says Russia's Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik.Since the beginning of the year, nearly 170 passenger buses have come under fire in Russian regions. This calculated strategy has resulted in the deaths of 43 people, including three children, and has left 329 individuals wounded, 17 of whom are minors, according to Miroshnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/un-calls-ukraines-attack-on-bus-in-lugansk-region-a-violation-of-intl-law-1124633554.html
russia
ukraine
konstantinovka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/12/1124594612_322:0:2782:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_6e1a16baf0e7aad0bc66800e5e6244bb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, killings of civilians, konstantinovka, donetsk people’s republic, military drones
russia, ukraine, killings of civilians, konstantinovka, donetsk people’s republic, military drones

How Ukraine Weaponizes Drones to Terrorize Russian Civilians

11:52 GMT 28.08.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaAn ambulance in Russia. File photo
An ambulance in Russia. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
Subscribe
Ukraine’s military continues to embrace a sinister and systematic pattern of warfare explicitly targeting the defenseless.
Fresh testimonies and official reports from Russian regions paint a damning picture of how drones and artificial intelligence are used by the Ukraine regime to hunt civilians, punish evacuees, and terrorize urban populations.
In a chilling account, Yevgenia Kirichenko, a resident of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, described a harrowing evacuation during which a Ukrainian drone stalked her family.
The woman signaled to the drone operator that they were carrying an infant, yet the drone attacked.
The family survived only by diving under a tree as the explosive detonated inches away, raining shrapnel from above.
The targeted nature of these strikes was further evidenced by a high-tech assault on residential infrastructure in Sevastopol, which Russian authorities have condemned as an intentional act of urban terrorism.
UAVs struck a five-story apartment building and two separate kindergarten facilities in the city
Casualties were miraculously avoided, yet the intent was clearly lethal, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev confirmed
The drones were loaded with metal ball bearings - a classic anti-personnel modification designed to maximize human injury over structural damage
The residential building was heavily damaged, over a dozen vehicles were destroyed, and the blast wave caused extensive damage to the children's facilities
Two civilians were wounded, including an elderly woman reportedly suffering a closed head injury and a man struck by shrapnel
AI algorithms are being deliberately integrated into this campaign of atrocity, specifically programmed to identify and destroy civilian transport.
Ukrainian military programmers are coding AI to specifically target passenger buses, says Russia's Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik.
Since the beginning of the year, nearly 170 passenger buses have come under fire in Russian regions. This calculated strategy has resulted in the deaths of 43 people, including three children, and has left 329 individuals wounded, 17 of whom are minors, according to Miroshnik.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia on Nov. 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
UN Calls Out Ukraine's Bus Attack in Lugansk Region as Violation of Int'l Law
26 August, 17:16 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала