How Ukraine Weaponizes Drones to Terrorize Russian Civilians
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaAn ambulance in Russia. File photo
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
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Ukraine’s military continues to embrace a sinister and systematic pattern of warfare explicitly targeting the defenseless.
Fresh testimonies and official reports from Russian regions paint a damning picture of how drones and artificial intelligence are used by the Ukraine regime to hunt civilians, punish evacuees, and terrorize urban populations.
In a chilling account, Yevgenia Kirichenko, a resident of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, described a harrowing evacuation during which a Ukrainian drone stalked her family.
The woman signaled to the drone operator that they were carrying an infant, yet the drone attacked.
The family survived only by diving under a tree as the explosive detonated inches away, raining shrapnel from above.
The targeted nature of these strikes was further evidenced by a high-tech assault on residential infrastructure in Sevastopol, which Russian authorities have condemned as an intentional act of urban terrorism.
UAVs struck a five-story apartment building and two separate kindergarten facilities in the city
Casualties were miraculously avoided, yet the intent was clearly lethal, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev confirmed
The drones were loaded with metal ball bearings - a classic anti-personnel modification designed to maximize human injury over structural damage
The residential building was heavily damaged, over a dozen vehicles were destroyed, and the blast wave caused extensive damage to the children's facilities
Two civilians were wounded, including an elderly woman reportedly suffering a closed head injury and a man struck by shrapnel
Ukraine commits war crimes daily — Russian diplomat— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 20, 2026
Relying on arms supplies from Europe, Zelensky has escalated strikes on Russia’s civilian populated areas, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik says
"Terrorist warfare is the strategy chosen by Zelensky… The targets… pic.twitter.com/rOdhivjJhW
AI algorithms are being deliberately integrated into this campaign of atrocity, specifically programmed to identify and destroy civilian transport.
Ukrainian military programmers are coding AI to specifically target passenger buses, says Russia's Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik.
Since the beginning of the year, nearly 170 passenger buses have come under fire in Russian regions. This calculated strategy has resulted in the deaths of 43 people, including three children, and has left 329 individuals wounded, 17 of whom are minors, according to Miroshnik.