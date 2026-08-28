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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/putin-to-hold-talks-with-xi-on-august-31-in-bishkek---kremlin-aide-1124641863.html
Putin to Hold Talks With Xi on August 31 in Bishkek - Kremlin Aide
Putin to Hold Talks With Xi on August 31 in Bishkek - Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 31 in Bishkek, and the leaders will discuss bilateral cooperation and the most important international problems, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.
2026-08-28T16:13+0000
2026-08-28T16:13+0000
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"It all starts on August 31 with a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This looks quite logical and, for us, this is a very important meeting. This will be the second personal contact between the leaders this year," Ushakov told reporters. Putin and Xi will discuss the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project during their talks, Ushakov said, adding that the leaders will also meet at the BRICS summit in New Delhi in mid-September and the APEC forum in China in November. The Russian president will also meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Ushakov added.Other Key Statements by Ushakov
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Putin to Hold Talks With Xi on August 31 in Bishkek - Kremlin Aide

16:13 GMT 28.08.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping at the welcoming ceremony of the heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Tianjin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping at the welcoming ceremony of the heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Tianjin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 31 in Bishkek, and the leaders will discuss bilateral cooperation and the most important international problems, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.
"It all starts on August 31 with a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This looks quite logical and, for us, this is a very important meeting. This will be the second personal contact between the leaders this year," Ushakov told reporters.

Putin will take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan, which will take place from August 31 to September 1.

Putin and Xi will discuss the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project during their talks, Ushakov said, adding that the leaders will also meet at the BRICS summit in New Delhi in mid-September and the APEC forum in China in November.
The Russian president will also meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Ushakov added.

Other Key Statements by Ushakov

Russia has no direct information that negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine could resume in September
Putin will travel to Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) following the SCO summit in Bishkek
Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold an informal meeting after their talks on Saturday
Pakistan will assume the presidency of the SCO following the Bishkek summit
September 1, 2025 – Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2026
World
Chinese President Xi Jinping to Attend SCO Summit in Bishkek
26 August, 07:23 GMT
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