https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/putin-to-hold-talks-with-xi-on-august-31-in-bishkek---kremlin-aide-1124641863.html
Putin to Hold Talks With Xi on August 31 in Bishkek - Kremlin Aide
Putin to Hold Talks With Xi on August 31 in Bishkek - Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 31 in Bishkek, and the leaders will discuss bilateral cooperation and the most important international problems, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.
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2026-08-28T16:13+0000
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"It all starts on August 31 with a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This looks quite logical and, for us, this is a very important meeting. This will be the second personal contact between the leaders this year," Ushakov told reporters. Putin and Xi will discuss the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project during their talks, Ushakov said, adding that the leaders will also meet at the BRICS summit in New Delhi in mid-September and the APEC forum in China in November. The Russian president will also meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Ushakov added.Other Key Statements by Ushakov
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russia, china, bishkek, kremlin, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), vladimir putin, yury ushakov
russia, china, bishkek, kremlin, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), vladimir putin, yury ushakov
Putin to Hold Talks With Xi on August 31 in Bishkek - Kremlin Aide
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 31 in Bishkek, and the leaders will discuss bilateral cooperation and the most important international problems, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.
"It all starts on August 31 with a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This looks quite logical and, for us, this is a very important meeting. This will be the second personal contact between the leaders this year," Ushakov told reporters.
Putin will take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan, which will take place from August 31 to September 1.
Putin and Xi will discuss the Power of Siberia 2
gas pipeline project during their talks, Ushakov said, adding that the leaders will also meet at the BRICS summit in New Delhi in mid-September and the APEC forum in China in November.
The Russian president will also meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Ushakov added.
Other Key Statements by Ushakov
Russia has no direct information that negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine could resume in September
Putin will travel to Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) following the SCO summit in Bishkek
Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold an informal meeting after their talks on Saturday
Pakistan will assume the presidency of the SCO following the Bishkek summit