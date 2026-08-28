https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/putin-to-hold-talks-with-xi-on-august-31-in-bishkek---kremlin-aide-1124641863.html

Putin to Hold Talks With Xi on August 31 in Bishkek - Kremlin Aide

Putin to Hold Talks With Xi on August 31 in Bishkek - Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 31 in Bishkek, and the leaders will discuss bilateral cooperation and the most important international problems, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

2026-08-28T16:13+0000

2026-08-28T16:13+0000

2026-08-28T16:13+0000

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"It all starts on August 31 with a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This looks quite logical and, for us, this is a very important meeting. This will be the second personal contact between the leaders this year," Ushakov told reporters. Putin and Xi will discuss the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project during their talks, Ushakov said, adding that the leaders will also meet at the BRICS summit in New Delhi in mid-September and the APEC forum in China in November. The Russian president will also meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Ushakov added.Other Key Statements by Ushakov

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