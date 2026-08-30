https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/finlands-nuclear-moves-will-bring-commensurate-response---russian-mfa-1124646592.html
Finland’s Nuclear Moves Will Bring ‘Commensurate’ Response - Russian MFA
Finland’s Nuclear Moves Will Bring ‘Commensurate’ Response - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
Finland’s decision to abandon its policy of military non-alignment after joining NATO “not only fails to strengthen its national security but, on the contrary, significantly increases the risks for it in this area,” Artem Studennikov, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s First European Department, tells Sputnik.
2026-08-30T04:40+0000
2026-08-30T04:40+0000
2026-08-30T04:40+0000
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According to Studennikov, Russia will take effective measures in response to Finland’s decision to overturn its Cold War-era ban on nuclear weapons, allowing NATO allies to import, transport and store nuclear devices on Finnish territory.Finnish lawmakers voted to overturn the ban on nuclear weapons in June, allowing NATO’s nuclear deterrent to be deployed in the Nordic region and bringing nuclear weapons directly to Russia’s doorstep.Russia, which shares a roughly 1,336 km border with Finland, previously warned that such a move would be seen as a direct threat, and the response could include an increased military presence. along the Finnish border.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/finland-lifts-nuclear-weapons-ban--a-dangerous-shift-in-the-baltic-1124325043.html
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russia, finland, nato, helsinki, nuclear weapons
Finland’s Nuclear Moves Will Bring ‘Commensurate’ Response - Russian MFA
Finland’s decision to abandon its policy of military non-alignment after joining NATO “not only fails to strengthen its national security but, on the contrary, significantly increases the risks for it in this area,” Artem Studennikov, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s First European Department, tells Sputnik.
According to Studennikov, Russia will take effective measures in response to Finland’s decision
to overturn its Cold War-era ban on nuclear weapons, allowing NATO allies to import, transport and store nuclear devices on Finnish territory.
“As for specific response measures to the decisions taken in Helsinki, these fall within the competence of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The new security situation will, of course, be taken into account in our military planning. I can only say that no one should doubt that such measures will be taken; they will be commensurate with the threats and effective,” he said.
Finnish lawmakers voted to overturn the ban on nuclear weapons in June, allowing NATO’s nuclear deterrent to be deployed in the Nordic region and bringing nuclear weapons directly to Russia’s doorstep.
Russia, which shares a roughly 1,336 km border with Finland, previously warned that such a move would be seen as a direct threat
, and the response could include an increased military presence. along the Finnish border.