https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/finlands-nuclear-moves-will-bring-commensurate-response---russian-mfa-1124646592.html

Finland’s Nuclear Moves Will Bring ‘Commensurate’ Response - Russian MFA

Finland’s Nuclear Moves Will Bring ‘Commensurate’ Response - Russian MFA

Sputnik International

Finland’s decision to abandon its policy of military non-alignment after joining NATO “not only fails to strengthen its national security but, on the contrary, significantly increases the risks for it in this area,” Artem Studennikov, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s First European Department, tells Sputnik.

2026-08-30T04:40+0000

2026-08-30T04:40+0000

2026-08-30T04:40+0000

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According to Studennikov, Russia will take effective measures in response to Finland’s decision to overturn its Cold War-era ban on nuclear weapons, allowing NATO allies to import, transport and store nuclear devices on Finnish territory.Finnish lawmakers voted to overturn the ban on nuclear weapons in June, allowing NATO’s nuclear deterrent to be deployed in the Nordic region and bringing nuclear weapons directly to Russia’s doorstep.Russia, which shares a roughly 1,336 km border with Finland, previously warned that such a move would be seen as a direct threat, and the response could include an increased military presence. along the Finnish border.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/finland-lifts-nuclear-weapons-ban--a-dangerous-shift-in-the-baltic-1124325043.html

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