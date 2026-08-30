Russian Troops Turn Front-Line Workshops into Drone Upgrade Hubs - MoD
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic.
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
Subscribe
Servicemen from Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup upgrade strike UAVs daily at a field workshop near the line of contact near Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry says in a statement.
The MoD underscores that one of the key areas of work is converting drones to fiber-optic control. This technology makes the UAVs completely immune to enemy electronic warfare (EW) systems.
“Modernization is a constant process: new equipment, new drones, new technologies are being introduced all the time,” says a serviceman from the unmanned systems unit with the call sign Khimik.
According to him, Russian drones have advanced to the point where troops near the line of contact can easily prepare fiber-optic reels for flights of up to 50 kilometers.
Russia designs personal drone interceptor to swat enemy UAVs— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 29, 2026
Weighing just 2 kg, this new Russian mini-drone acts as a personal shield, intercepting enemy kamikaze UAVs from a safe standoff distance.
The patent materials lay out the details:
🔸 folding design + handle for… pic.twitter.com/wf76kOGAo7
The MoD said each UAV is fitted with individual firmware and assigned a specific flight mission before being sent straight to the front line.
Conducting this work in the immediate vicinity of the line of contact allows commanders to respond swiftly to changes in the tactical situation and ensure a continuous supply of forward positions with the necessary strike capabilities, the ministry said.
Conducting this work in the immediate vicinity of the line of contact allows commanders to respond swiftly to changes in the tactical situation and ensure a continuous supply of forward positions with the necessary strike capabilities, the ministry said.