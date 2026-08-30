https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/russian-troops-turn-front-line-workshops-into-drone-upgrade-hubs---mod-1124646743.html

Russian Troops Turn Front-Line Workshops into Drone Upgrade Hubs - MoD

Russian Troops Turn Front-Line Workshops into Drone Upgrade Hubs - MoD

Sputnik International

Servicemen from Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup upgrade strike UAVs daily at a field workshop near the line of contact near Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry says in a statement.

2026-08-30T05:09+0000

2026-08-30T05:09+0000

2026-08-30T05:09+0000

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donetsk people’s republic

uav

military drones

russian ministry of defense

fiber-optic

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The MoD underscores that one of the key areas of work is converting drones to fiber-optic control. This technology makes the UAVs completely immune to enemy electronic warfare (EW) systems.According to him, Russian drones have advanced to the point where troops near the line of contact can easily prepare fiber-optic reels for flights of up to 50 kilometers.The MoD said each UAV is fitted with individual firmware and assigned a specific flight mission before being sent straight to the front line.Conducting this work in the immediate vicinity of the line of contact allows commanders to respond swiftly to changes in the tactical situation and ensure a continuous supply of forward positions with the necessary strike capabilities, the ministry said.

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military & intelligence, russia, donetsk people’s republic, uav, military drones, russian ministry of defense, fiber-optic