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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260830/russian-troops-turn-front-line-workshops-into-drone-upgrade-hubs---mod-1124646743.html
Russian Troops Turn Front-Line Workshops into Drone Upgrade Hubs - MoD
Russian Troops Turn Front-Line Workshops into Drone Upgrade Hubs - MoD
Sputnik International
Servicemen from Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup upgrade strike UAVs daily at a field workshop near the line of contact near Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry says in a statement.
2026-08-30T05:09+0000
2026-08-30T05:09+0000
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The MoD underscores that one of the key areas of work is converting drones to fiber-optic control. This technology makes the UAVs completely immune to enemy electronic warfare (EW) systems.According to him, Russian drones have advanced to the point where troops near the line of contact can easily prepare fiber-optic reels for flights of up to 50 kilometers.The MoD said each UAV is fitted with individual firmware and assigned a specific flight mission before being sent straight to the front line.Conducting this work in the immediate vicinity of the line of contact allows commanders to respond swiftly to changes in the tactical situation and ensure a continuous supply of forward positions with the necessary strike capabilities, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/ukraines-western-supplied-tanks-useless-against-russian-drones---report--1124630984.html
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Russian Troops Turn Front-Line Workshops into Drone Upgrade Hubs - MoD

05:09 GMT 30.08.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2026
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Servicemen from Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup upgrade strike UAVs daily at a field workshop near the line of contact near Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry says in a statement.
The MoD underscores that one of the key areas of work is converting drones to fiber-optic control. This technology makes the UAVs completely immune to enemy electronic warfare (EW) systems.
“Modernization is a constant process: new equipment, new drones, new technologies are being introduced all the time,” says a serviceman from the unmanned systems unit with the call sign Khimik.
According to him, Russian drones have advanced to the point where troops near the line of contact can easily prepare fiber-optic reels for flights of up to 50 kilometers.
The MoD said each UAV is fitted with individual firmware and assigned a specific flight mission before being sent straight to the front line.

Conducting this work in the immediate vicinity of the line of contact allows commanders to respond swiftly to changes in the tactical situation and ensure a continuous supply of forward positions with the necessary strike capabilities, the ministry said.
Leopard 2 and Bradley pictured among destroyed and damaged Ukrainian vehicles. Screenshot of Russian Defense Ministry video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Western-Supplied Tanks Useless Against Russian Drones - Report
26 August, 06:34 GMT
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