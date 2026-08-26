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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/ukraines-western-supplied-tanks-useless-against-russian-drones---report--1124630984.html
Ukraine’s Western-Supplied Tanks Useless Against Russian Drones - Report
Ukraine’s Western-Supplied Tanks Useless Against Russian Drones - Report
Sputnik International
Once among Ukraine’s most coveted Western weapons, tanks like the German-made Leopards now mostly sit idle, The New York Times reported.
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The $10 million vehicles are currently “hidden in forests and collecting cobwebs” as the Ukrainian military is “trying to imagine new ways to deploy them.”Ukraine’s 33rd Brigade was created specifically to field and operate those Western tanks, but by the time they reached the battlefield in 2023, Russian drones “were already inflicting a deadly toll and were able to strike tanks at their most vulnerable points.”Earlier, Western media reported that Leopard 2 tanks had failed to deliver the battlefield breakthrough Ukraine had hoped for, suffering losses to mines and proving vulnerable to drones. Up to 40 such tanks have reportedly already been lost.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/nato-armor-not-built-for-todays-warfare-russia-dissects-seized-german-leopard-tank-1122081182.html
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Ukraine’s Western-Supplied Tanks Useless Against Russian Drones - Report

06:34 GMT 26.08.2026
© Photo : Screenshot / Russian Defense Ministry videoLeopard 2 and Bradley pictured among destroyed and damaged Ukrainian vehicles. Screenshot of Russian Defense Ministry video.
Leopard 2 and Bradley pictured among destroyed and damaged Ukrainian vehicles. Screenshot of Russian Defense Ministry video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2026
© Photo : Screenshot / Russian Defense Ministry video
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Once among Ukraine’s most coveted Western weapons, tanks like the German-made Leopards now mostly sit idle, The New York Times reported.
The $10 million vehicles are currently “hidden in forests and collecting cobwebs” as the Ukrainian military is “trying to imagine new ways to deploy them.”
Ukraine’s 33rd Brigade was created specifically to field and operate those Western tanks, but by the time they reached the battlefield in 2023, Russian drones “were already inflicting a deadly toll and were able to strike tanks at their most vulnerable points.”
A German Leopard 2A6 main battle tank is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
NATO Armor Not Built For Today’s Warfare: Russia Dissects Seized German Leopard Tank
19 May 2025, 05:05 GMT

A number of tanks have sustained damage during evacuation efforts while towing disabled vehicles—reducing the costly battle tanks to little more than overpriced recovery tractors. Ukrainian crews concede that they are able to operate only in poor weather, when wind, rain, and low visibility help obscure them from the ever-present drone threat.

Earlier, Western media reported that Leopard 2 tanks had failed to deliver the battlefield breakthrough Ukraine had hoped for, suffering losses to mines and proving vulnerable to drones. Up to 40 such tanks have reportedly already been lost.
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