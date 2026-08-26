https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/ukraines-western-supplied-tanks-useless-against-russian-drones---report--1124630984.html

Ukraine’s Western-Supplied Tanks Useless Against Russian Drones - Report

Ukraine’s Western-Supplied Tanks Useless Against Russian Drones - Report

Sputnik International

Once among Ukraine’s most coveted Western weapons, tanks like the German-made Leopards now mostly sit idle, The New York Times reported.

2026-08-26T06:34+0000

2026-08-26T06:34+0000

2026-08-26T06:34+0000

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The $10 million vehicles are currently “hidden in forests and collecting cobwebs” as the Ukrainian military is “trying to imagine new ways to deploy them.”Ukraine’s 33rd Brigade was created specifically to field and operate those Western tanks, but by the time they reached the battlefield in 2023, Russian drones “were already inflicting a deadly toll and were able to strike tanks at their most vulnerable points.”Earlier, Western media reported that Leopard 2 tanks had failed to deliver the battlefield breakthrough Ukraine had hoped for, suffering losses to mines and proving vulnerable to drones. Up to 40 such tanks have reportedly already been lost.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/nato-armor-not-built-for-todays-warfare-russia-dissects-seized-german-leopard-tank-1122081182.html

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russia, ukraine, germany, tanks, drones, vehicles, damage, efforts