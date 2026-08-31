https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/ukraine-doing-everything-to-make-situation-at--zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-worse---rosatom-head-1124649385.html
Ukraine Doing Everything to Worsen Situation at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - Rosatom Boss
Ukraine Doing Everything to Worsen Situation at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - Rosatom Boss
Sputnik International
Ukraine not only does not want to solve the problem of external power supply to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), but is doing everything to make the situation worse, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.
2026-08-31T07:59+0000
2026-08-31T07:59+0000
2026-08-31T08:30+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
rosatom
zaporozhye
alexei likhachev
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/1f/1124223288_0:153:3096:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_2ec12b79f594759110e1f75a657bc754.jpg
The nuclear station is currently cut off from the external power supply and has been sole relying on electricity from its own diesel generators for the past 11 days. Though Rosatom's estimates of how long the plant can operate autonomously differ significantly from those of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Russian corporation considers it entirely appropriate that the agency shares its concerns, the Rosatom chief said.Further Remarks by Likhachev
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/iaea-notified-of-ukraine-attack-injuring-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-on-duty-employees-1124564384.html
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/1f/1124223288_183:0:2914:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c6f662c80850c9c4aa2b8dc771bbddc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, rosatom, zaporozhye, alexei likhachev, international atomic energy agency (iaea)
russia, ukraine, rosatom, zaporozhye, alexei likhachev, international atomic energy agency (iaea)
Ukraine Doing Everything to Worsen Situation at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - Rosatom Boss
07:59 GMT 31.08.2026 (Updated: 08:30 GMT 31.08.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine is not only unwilling to resolve the external power supply problem at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), but is doing everything possible to exacerbate the dire situation there, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.
The nuclear station is currently cut off from the external power supply
and has been sole relying on electricity from its own diesel generators for the past 11 days. Though Rosatom's estimates of how long the plant can operate autonomously differ significantly from those of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Russian corporation considers it entirely appropriate that the agency shares its concerns, the Rosatom chief said.
"We have to articulate the fact that the Ukrainian authorities not only do not want to solve this problem, but are doing everything to make the situation worse," Likhachev told reporters, adding that Rosatom fully controls the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear facility.
Further Remarks by Likhachev
Supplying diesel fuel to the facility is a top priority for Rosatom
Ukraine’s relentless shelling of the plant's access routes, seriously endangers any endeavor to deliver fuel for its backup diesel generators
Rosatom is hoping that IAEA personnel will accompany the fuel convoy headed for the Zaporozhye nuclear station
Rosatom is counting on a ceasefire to facilitate repairs to the Ferrosplavnaya transmission line, which is critical for restoring the external power supply to the Zaporozhye plant