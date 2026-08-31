https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/ukraine-doing-everything-to-make-situation-at--zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-worse---rosatom-head-1124649385.html

Ukraine Doing Everything to Worsen Situation at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - Rosatom Boss

Ukraine Doing Everything to Worsen Situation at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - Rosatom Boss

Sputnik International

Ukraine not only does not want to solve the problem of external power supply to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), but is doing everything to make the situation worse, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.

2026-08-31T07:59+0000

2026-08-31T07:59+0000

2026-08-31T08:30+0000

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The nuclear station is currently cut off from the external power supply and has been sole relying on electricity from its own diesel generators for the past 11 days. Though Rosatom's estimates of how long the plant can operate autonomously differ significantly from those of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Russian corporation considers it entirely appropriate that the agency shares its concerns, the Rosatom chief said.Further Remarks by Likhachev

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/iaea-notified-of-ukraine-attack-injuring-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-on-duty-employees-1124564384.html

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