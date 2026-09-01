Lukashenko Calls on SCO to Expand Contacts With Other International Organizations

"The partner status enshrined in the SCO Charter shows that we are not supporters of closed alliances and are ready to interact with all in the 'Shanghai spirit.' We need to expand SCO contacts with other associations such as the EAEU, CIS, CSTO, ASEAN, the African Union and, of course, BRICS," Lukashenko was quoted by the BelTA news agency as saying at the SCO Heads of State Council meeting.