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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/lukashenko-calls-on-sco-to-expand-contacts-with-other-international-organizations-1124655427.html
Lukashenko Calls on SCO to Expand Contacts With Other International Organizations
Lukashenko Calls on SCO to Expand Contacts With Other International Organizations
Sputnik International
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to expand contacts with other international organizations, including the EAEU, CIS, CSTO, ASEAN, the African Union and BRICS.
2026-09-01T07:36+0000
2026-09-01T07:36+0000
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The president added that progress in the SCO's key areas - security, economy and humanitarian affairs - would help strengthen the unity and cohesion of the organization's members and enhance its authority and collective voice on the international stage.
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Lukashenko Calls on SCO to Expand Contacts With Other International Organizations

07:36 GMT 01.09.2026
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MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to expand contacts with other international organizations, including the EAEU, CIS, CSTO, ASEAN, the African Union and BRICS.
"The partner status enshrined in the SCO Charter shows that we are not supporters of closed alliances and are ready to interact with all in the 'Shanghai spirit.' We need to expand SCO contacts with other associations such as the EAEU, CIS, CSTO, ASEAN, the African Union and, of course, BRICS," Lukashenko was quoted by the BelTA news agency as saying at the SCO Heads of State Council meeting.
The president added that progress in the SCO's key areas - security, economy and humanitarian affairs - would help strengthen the unity and cohesion of the organization's members and enhance its authority and collective voice on the international stage.
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Council of Heads of SCO member states - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2026
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