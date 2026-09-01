https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/international-law-has-two-tiers-one-for-russia-one-for-the-us-and-israel---william-schabas-1124656885.html
International Law Has Two Tiers: One For Russia, One For The US and Israel - William Schabas
International Law Has Two Tiers: One For Russia, One For The US and Israel - William Schabas
Sputnik International
While the United Nations General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council passed resolutions condemning Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine in 2022, they have failed to do the same for US and Israeli aggression, professor of International Law William Schabas said.
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He pointed out that the Human Rights Council had passed a resolution condemning Iran for its attacks on other Gulf states, even though those same states were hosting US military bases and personnel involved in attacks on Iran.Schabas stressed that he does not believe the global community labels Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide, emphasizing that Russia's conduct in Ukraine cannot be compared with what Israel is doing in Gaza.
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palestinians, amnesty international, russia, ukraine, israel, united nations general assembly, human rights council
International Law Has Two Tiers: One For Russia, One For The US and Israel - William Schabas
While the United Nations General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council passed resolutions condemning Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine in 2022, they have failed to do the same for US and Israeli aggression, professor of International Law William Schabas said.
He pointed out that the Human Rights Council had passed a resolution condemning Iran for its attacks on other Gulf states, even though those same states were hosting US military bases and personnel involved in attacks on Iran.
Schabas stressed that he does not believe the global community labels Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide, emphasizing that Russia's conduct in Ukraine cannot be compared with what Israel is doing in Gaza
.
"More than 80,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023, more than half of them civilians, largely women and children... Furthermore we do not see hate speech directed against Ukrainians that is in any way comparable to the hate speech directed against Palestinians," he said.