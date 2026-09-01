https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/iran-considers-diplomacy-and-negotiations-main-path-to-resolving-differences--president-1124657829.html

Iran Sees Diplomacy & Dialogue as Key Path to Resolving Differences — President

Iran Sees Diplomacy & Dialogue as Key Path to Resolving Differences — President

Sputnik International

Tehran considers diplomacy and negotiations the main path to resolving disagreements, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

2026-09-01T11:15+0000

2026-09-01T11:15+0000

2026-09-01T11:33+0000

us-israel war on iran

masoud pezeshkian

donald trump

strait of hormuz

iran

tehran

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

us central command (centcom)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/12/1124144441_0:50:3465:1999_1920x0_80_0_0_24c53879bee7fa451858f980dee16d14.jpg

"Iran continues to consider diplomacy and negotiations the main path to resolving differences," Pezeshkian said during the SCO+ format meeting held as part of the SCO summit.The Iranian president noted that diplomacy without goodwill, respect for commitments made, and a rejection of the use of force cannot ensure lasting peace. Pezeshkian added that repeated violations by the United States of commitments enshrined in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding showed that the absence of effective guarantees for implementing agreements, along with a return to a policy of pressure and threats, could lead the diplomatic process to failure.The memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran was signed on June 17 in Islamabad with the mediation of third parties. It provided for a 60-day transition period for a ceasefire, the restoration of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and negotiations on a comprehensive long-term agreement.However, on July 8, Trump stated that the ceasefire reached with Iran on the night of June 18 was no longer in effect. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several series of strikes against Iran. US Central Command claimed that the actions were allegedly in response to Iranian measures against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz.Tehran responded by striking US bases in several countries across the Middle East, closing the Strait of Hormuz, and accusing Washington of violating the ceasefire memorandum.Kyrgyzstan is hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit this year as the organization's chair. Representatives from 17 countries and six international organizations are attending events within the SCO and SCO+ formats.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/bessent-threatens-financial-violence-as-us-plans-new-iran-sanctions-1124648878.html

strait of hormuz

iran

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

masoud pezeshkian, donald trump, strait of hormuz, iran, tehran, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), us central command (centcom)