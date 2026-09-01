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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/iran-will-return-to-ceasefire-memorandum-once-us-does---president-1124655124.html
Iran Will Return to Ceasefire Memorandum Once US Does - President
Iran Will Return to Ceasefire Memorandum Once US Does - President
Sputnik International
Iran will return to the memorandum on ceasefire as soon as the United States does so, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.
2026-09-01T07:31+0000
2026-09-01T07:31+0000
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"I openly declare that as soon as the United States returns to fulfilling its obligations under the aforementioned memorandum, Iran will immediately respond in kind," Pezeshkian said on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek. Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington remotely signed a memorandum of understanding that provides for an end to the military conflict. The US forces launched several series of strikes on Iran starting July 8, allegedly in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. On July 9, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire between the US and Iran was no longer valid. On July 12, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US involvement in the region.
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Iran Will Return to Ceasefire Memorandum Once US Does - President

07:31 GMT 01.09.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2026
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will return to the memorandum on ceasefire as soon as the United States does so, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.
"I openly declare that as soon as the United States returns to fulfilling its obligations under the aforementioned memorandum, Iran will immediately respond in kind," Pezeshkian said on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek.
Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington remotely signed a memorandum of understanding that provides for an end to the military conflict. The US forces launched several series of strikes on Iran starting July 8, allegedly in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East.
On July 9, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire between the US and Iran was no longer valid. On July 12, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US involvement in the region.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent listens as President Donald Trump speaks before a lunch with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2026
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