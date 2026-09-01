https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/iran-will-return-to-ceasefire-memorandum-once-us-does---president-1124655124.html

Iran Will Return to Ceasefire Memorandum Once US Does - President

Iran Will Return to Ceasefire Memorandum Once US Does - President

Sputnik International

Iran will return to the memorandum on ceasefire as soon as the United States does so, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

2026-09-01T07:31+0000

2026-09-01T07:31+0000

2026-09-01T07:31+0000

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"I openly declare that as soon as the United States returns to fulfilling its obligations under the aforementioned memorandum, Iran will immediately respond in kind," Pezeshkian said on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek. Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington remotely signed a memorandum of understanding that provides for an end to the military conflict. The US forces launched several series of strikes on Iran starting July 8, allegedly in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. On July 9, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire between the US and Iran was no longer valid. On July 12, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US involvement in the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/bessent-threatens-financial-violence-as-us-plans-new-iran-sanctions-1124648878.html

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