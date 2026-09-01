https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/iran-will-return-to-ceasefire-memorandum-once-us-does---president-1124655124.html
Iran Will Return to Ceasefire Memorandum Once US Does - President
Iran Will Return to Ceasefire Memorandum Once US Does - President
Sputnik International
Iran will return to the memorandum on ceasefire as soon as the United States does so, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.
2026-09-01T07:31+0000
2026-09-01T07:31+0000
2026-09-01T07:31+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
masoud pezeshkian
iran
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
us
ceasefire
strait of hormuz
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122260076_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_678022cc85a11be55482886a23fcd55f.jpg
"I openly declare that as soon as the United States returns to fulfilling its obligations under the aforementioned memorandum, Iran will immediately respond in kind," Pezeshkian said on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek. Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington remotely signed a memorandum of understanding that provides for an end to the military conflict. The US forces launched several series of strikes on Iran starting July 8, allegedly in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. On July 9, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire between the US and Iran was no longer valid. On July 12, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US involvement in the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/bessent-threatens-financial-violence-as-us-plans-new-iran-sanctions-1124648878.html
iran
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122260076_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f8427325087eddc78da15a87395c453.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, masoud pezeshkian, iran, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), us, ceasefire, strait of hormuz
donald trump, masoud pezeshkian, iran, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), us, ceasefire, strait of hormuz
Iran Will Return to Ceasefire Memorandum Once US Does - President
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will return to the memorandum on ceasefire as soon as the United States does so, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.
"I openly declare that as soon as the United States returns to fulfilling its obligations under the aforementioned memorandum, Iran will immediately respond in kind," Pezeshkian said on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek.
Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington remotely signed a memorandum of understanding that provides for an end to the military conflict. The US forces
launched several series of strikes on Iran starting July 8, allegedly in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East.
On July 9, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire between the US and Iran was no longer valid. On July 12, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US involvement in the region.