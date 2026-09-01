https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/mongolia-ready-to-cooperate-on-mongolia-russia-china-transport-corridor--president-1124657004.html

Mongolia Ready to Cooperate on Mongolia-Russia-China Transport Corridor — President

Mongolia Ready to Cooperate on Mongolia-Russia-China Transport Corridor — President

Sputnik International

Mongolia is ready to cooperate with SCO member states on the Mongolia-Russia-China transport corridor, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said during the SCO+ format meeting held as part of the SCO summit.

2026-09-01T10:56+0000

2026-09-01T10:56+0000

2026-09-01T10:56+0000

world

mongolia

china

shanghai

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/03/1119997505_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_32c8430a2e8c2d1b551e334627fb5cb9.jpg

"Based on its advantageous geographical position, Mongolia expresses its readiness for fair cooperation with SCO member states in order to implement the program for creating the Mongolia-Russia-China economic corridor," Khurelsukh said.The Mongolian president noted that the initiative includes the construction of high-speed highways and railways connecting the three countries.Kyrgyzstan is hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit this year as the organization's chair. Representatives from 17 countries and six international organizations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are attending events within the SCO and SCO+ formats. The events are being chaired by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/chinese-president-xi-jinping-to-attend-sco-summit-in-bishkek---chinese-foreign-ministry-1124631195.html

mongolia

china

shanghai

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mongolia, china, shanghai, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), russia