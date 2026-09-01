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Mongolia Ready to Cooperate on Mongolia-Russia-China Transport Corridor — President
Mongolia Ready to Cooperate on Mongolia-Russia-China Transport Corridor — President
Sputnik International
Mongolia is ready to cooperate with SCO member states on the Mongolia-Russia-China transport corridor, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said during the SCO+ format meeting held as part of the SCO summit.
2026-09-01T10:56+0000
2026-09-01T10:56+0000
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"Based on its advantageous geographical position, Mongolia expresses its readiness for fair cooperation with SCO member states in order to implement the program for creating the Mongolia-Russia-China economic corridor," Khurelsukh said.The Mongolian president noted that the initiative includes the construction of high-speed highways and railways connecting the three countries.Kyrgyzstan is hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit this year as the organization's chair. Representatives from 17 countries and six international organizations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are attending events within the SCO and SCO+ formats. The events are being chaired by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.
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mongolia, china, shanghai, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), russia

Mongolia Ready to Cooperate on Mongolia-Russia-China Transport Corridor — President

10:56 GMT 01.09.2026
© AP Photo / Ganbat NamjilsangaravПеред началом церемонии официальной встречи президента РФ Владимира Путина и президента Монголии Ухнагийн Хурэлсуха на площади Сухэ-Батора в Улан-Баторе
Перед началом церемонии официальной встречи президента РФ Владимира Путина и президента Монголии Ухнагийн Хурэлсуха на площади Сухэ-Батора в Улан-Баторе - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2026
© AP Photo / Ganbat Namjilsangarav
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Mongolia is ready to cooperate with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states on the Mongolia-Russia-China transport corridor, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said during the SCO+ format meeting held as part of the SCO summit.
"Based on its advantageous geographical position, Mongolia expresses its readiness for fair cooperation with SCO member states in order to implement the program for creating the Mongolia-Russia-China economic corridor," Khurelsukh said.
The Mongolian president noted that the initiative includes the construction of high-speed highways and railways connecting the three countries.
Kyrgyzstan is hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit this year as the organization's chair. Representatives from 17 countries and six international organizations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are attending events within the SCO and SCO+ formats. The events are being chaired by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.
September 1, 2025 – Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2026
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Chinese President Xi Jinping to Attend SCO Summit in Bishkek
26 August, 07:23 GMT
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