https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/mongolia-ready-to-cooperate-on-mongolia-russia-china-transport-corridor--president-1124657004.html
Mongolia Ready to Cooperate on Mongolia-Russia-China Transport Corridor — President
Mongolia Ready to Cooperate on Mongolia-Russia-China Transport Corridor — President
Sputnik International
Mongolia is ready to cooperate with SCO member states on the Mongolia-Russia-China transport corridor, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said during the SCO+ format meeting held as part of the SCO summit.
2026-09-01T10:56+0000
2026-09-01T10:56+0000
2026-09-01T10:56+0000
world
mongolia
china
shanghai
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/03/1119997505_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_32c8430a2e8c2d1b551e334627fb5cb9.jpg
"Based on its advantageous geographical position, Mongolia expresses its readiness for fair cooperation with SCO member states in order to implement the program for creating the Mongolia-Russia-China economic corridor," Khurelsukh said.The Mongolian president noted that the initiative includes the construction of high-speed highways and railways connecting the three countries.Kyrgyzstan is hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit this year as the organization's chair. Representatives from 17 countries and six international organizations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are attending events within the SCO and SCO+ formats. The events are being chaired by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/chinese-president-xi-jinping-to-attend-sco-summit-in-bishkek---chinese-foreign-ministry-1124631195.html
mongolia
china
shanghai
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/03/1119997505_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_307c81a7f37a219048f3a526f116f02a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
mongolia, china, shanghai, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), russia
mongolia, china, shanghai, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), russia
Mongolia Ready to Cooperate on Mongolia-Russia-China Transport Corridor — President
Mongolia is ready to cooperate with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states on the Mongolia-Russia-China transport corridor, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said during the SCO+ format meeting held as part of the SCO summit.
"Based on its advantageous geographical position, Mongolia expresses its readiness for fair cooperation with SCO member states in order to implement the program for creating the Mongolia-Russia-China economic corridor," Khurelsukh said.
The Mongolian president noted that the initiative includes the construction of high-speed highways and railways connecting the three countries.
Kyrgyzstan is hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
summit this year as the organization's chair. Representatives from 17 countries and six international organizations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are attending events within the SCO and SCO+ formats. The events are being chaired by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.