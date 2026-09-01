https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/russia-destroys-logistics-center-with-military-goods-in-odessa-region---mod-1124659092.html

Russia Destroys Logistics Center With Military Goods in Odessa Region - MoD

Russia Destroys Logistics Center With Military Goods in Odessa Region - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian forces destroyed a logistics center used for storage and distribution of military goods in Usatovo in the Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-09-01T14:24+0000

2026-09-01T14:24+0000

2026-09-01T14:24+0000

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The Russian armed forces continue to launch group strikes against the logistics targets and vessels of Ukraine, involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said. Russian drones destroyed a dry cargo ship carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian forces at port of Yuzhny, as well as a dry cargo ship carrying weapons and ammunition for Ukrainian forces in the Black Sea, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/russias-hammering-strikes-bleed-ukraine-dry-of-nato-support---expert-1124652482.html

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