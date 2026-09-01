https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/russia-destroys-logistics-center-with-military-goods-in-odessa-region---mod-1124659092.html
Russia Destroys Logistics Center With Military Goods in Odessa Region - MoD
Russia Destroys Logistics Center With Military Goods in Odessa Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces destroyed a logistics center used for storage and distribution of military goods in Usatovo in the Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
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The Russian armed forces continue to launch group strikes against the logistics targets and vessels of Ukraine, involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said. Russian drones destroyed a dry cargo ship carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian forces at port of Yuzhny, as well as a dry cargo ship carrying weapons and ammunition for Ukrainian forces in the Black Sea, the ministry said.
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ukraine, russia, odessa, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, russian armed forces
ukraine, russia, odessa, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, russian armed forces
Russia Destroys Logistics Center With Military Goods in Odessa Region - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces destroyed a logistics center used for storage and distribution of military goods in Usatovo in the Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The Russian armed forces continue to launch group strikes
against the logistics targets and vessels of Ukraine, involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said.
Russian drones destroyed a dry cargo ship carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian forces at port of Yuzhny, as well as a dry cargo ship carrying weapons and ammunition for Ukrainian forces in the Black Sea, the ministry said.