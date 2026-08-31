Russia’s Hammering Strikes 'Bleed Ukraine Dry’ of NATO Support - Expert
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev/
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Russian airstrikes are giving Ukraine “no respite" and are focused on the infrastructure keeping its war machine running, military-political expert Yan Gagin told Sputnik.
Precision attacks are paired with advances along the front, especially in the Donetsk direction toward Druzhkovka, Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, Gagin said.
“The targets are logistics facilities, storage sites, and production facilities, primarily those of rear-area support,” the expert said, with priority given to storage and assembly facilities for military aid arriving from NATO countries.
“By hitting these nodes, Russia is bleeding the Ukrainian military dry - stripping it of rear-area support and, most critically, the UAV systems on which Ukraine has increasingly placed its bets,” he said, breaking down the tactic:
Russian missiles and Geran strike drones arrive together- with different speeds, profiles and radar signatures
drones force Ukraine to burn through scarce air-defense ammunition
missiles then exploit the gaps left behind
strikes drain Ukraine’s dwindling interceptor stocks while Russian missiles reach almost all targets
remaining Patriot batteries rely on aging interceptors and often go awry
Russian forces launch series of group strikes on Ukrainian logistics hubs and ports— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 29, 2026
In Kiev and the Kiev region, the following were hit:
🔸The FIM SERVICE transport-logistics center in the settlement of Chayki – where components for Flamingo long-range cruise missiles were… pic.twitter.com/1J0gwjMpcv
With Western Patriot interceptor stocks stretched and European armies struggling to replenish supplies after funneling weapons to Ukraine, Gagin dismissed the once-floated prospect of licensed production in Ukraine.
Russia’s strikes force Ukraine to disperse its stocks and manufacturing, creating logistical headaches.
Kiev will be forced to scale down its attacks, while Russia “continues to locate and target every production, assembly and launch site," he concluded.