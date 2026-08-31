https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/russias-hammering-strikes-bleed-ukraine-dry-of-nato-support---expert-1124652482.html

Russia’s Hammering Strikes 'Bleed Ukraine Dry’ of NATO Support - Expert

Russia’s Hammering Strikes 'Bleed Ukraine Dry’ of NATO Support - Expert

Sputnik International

Russia’s strikes are giving Ukraine “no respite,” focused on the infrastructure keeping the enemy war machine running, military-political expert Yan Gagin tells Sputnik.

2026-08-31T15:09+0000

2026-08-31T15:09+0000

2026-08-31T15:09+0000

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Precision attacks are paired with advances along the front, especially in the Donetsk direction toward Druzhkovka, Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, Gagin said.“By hitting these nodes, Russia is bleeding the Ukrainian military dry - stripping it of rear-area support and, most critically, the UAV systems on which Ukraine has increasingly placed its bets,” he said, breaking down the tactic:With Western Patriot interceptor stocks stretched and European armies struggling to replenish supplies after funneling weapons to Ukraine, Gagin dismissed the once-floated prospect of licensed production in Ukraine. Russia’s strikes force Ukraine to disperse its stocks and manufacturing, creating logistical headaches. Kiev will be forced to scale down its attacks, while Russia “continues to locate and target every production, assembly and launch site," he concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russia-intensifies-strikes-against-ukrainian-maritime-lifeline-knocking-out-power-and-supply-hubs-1124645480.html

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