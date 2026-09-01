https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/russia-liberates-chervonaya-krynitsa-and-novopavlovka-settlements-in-zaporozhye-region--mod-1124657114.html
Russia Liberates Chervonaya Krynitsa and Novopavlovka Settlements in Zaporozhye Region — MoD
Russia Liberates Chervonaya Krynitsa and Novopavlovka Settlements in Zaporozhye Region — MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Chervonaya Krynitsa in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-09-01T10:56+0000
2026-09-01T10:56+0000
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"Units of Battlegroup Vostok have advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Chervonaya Krynitsa in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russian troops have liberated the village of Novopavlovka in the Zaporozhye region, the statement read.Ukraine lost over 365 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 295 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 180 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 210 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 65 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said."Air defense systems shot down 13 guided aerial bombs, a US-made HIMARS missile and 1,050 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russian-forces-liberate-multiple-settlements-in-donetsk-and-sumy-regions-1124643430.html
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Russia Liberates Chervonaya Krynitsa and Novopavlovka Settlements in Zaporozhye Region — MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Chervonaya Krynitsa in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Units of Battlegroup Vostok have advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Chervonaya Krynitsa in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, Russian troops have liberated the village of Novopavlovka in the Zaporozhye region, the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 365 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 365 military personnel, two armored fighting vehicles, 18 vehicles and three field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 295 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 180 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 210 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 65 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
"Air defense systems shot down 13 guided aerial bombs, a US-made HIMARS missile and 1,050 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.