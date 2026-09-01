https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/russia-liberates-chervonaya-krynitsa-and-novopavlovka-settlements-in-zaporozhye-region--mod-1124657114.html

Russia Liberates Chervonaya Krynitsa and Novopavlovka Settlements in Zaporozhye Region — MoD

Russia Liberates Chervonaya Krynitsa and Novopavlovka Settlements in Zaporozhye Region — MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Chervonaya Krynitsa in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-09-01T10:56+0000

2026-09-01T10:56+0000

2026-09-01T10:56+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

ukraine

zaporozhye region

russia

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123194447_0:0:3142:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_ed8059e283b95e6bbeacaa74d48c1ad6.jpg

"Units of Battlegroup Vostok have advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Chervonaya Krynitsa in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russian troops have liberated the village of Novopavlovka in the Zaporozhye region, the statement read.Ukraine lost over 365 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 295 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 180 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 210 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 65 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said."Air defense systems shot down 13 guided aerial bombs, a US-made HIMARS missile and 1,050 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russian-forces-liberate-multiple-settlements-in-donetsk-and-sumy-regions-1124643430.html

ukraine

zaporozhye region

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, ukraine, zaporozhye region, russia, russian armed forces