https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/russian-iranian-relations-developing-steadily-in-all-directions---putin-1124658341.html
Russian-Iranian Relations Developing Steadily in All Directions - Putin
Russian-Iranian Relations Developing Steadily in All Directions - Putin
Sputnik International
Russian-Iranian relations are developing steadily in all directions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2026-09-01T12:41+0000
2026-09-01T12:41+0000
2026-09-01T12:41+0000
world
iran
vladimir putin
masoud pezeshkian
russia
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
the united nations (un)
us
cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/01/1124658139_0:22:2943:1677_1920x0_80_0_0_f1d69a8ac603892a107f06f59dc81bf5.jpg
"Russian-Iranian friendly relations are developing steadily in all directions, in accordance with the spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement," Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek. Russian people stand in solidarity with people of Iran in the struggle for their interests, Putin added.Russia and Iran maintain last year's dynamics of trade and economic relations, despite the military-political situation, Vladimir Putin said.The bilateral cooperation in the humanitarian sphere is of great importance, Putin added.Russia welcomed the conclusion of a memorandum between Iran and the United States, but, unfortunately, the truce turned out to be fragile, Vladimir Putin said."We welcomed the conclusion of the Iranian-American ceasefire memorandum in June this year. But unfortunately, the truce turned out to be unstable and too fragile. During this difficult period, we are trying to provide you with the necessary assistance," Putin said.Vladimir Putin on Tuesday asked Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to send greetings to Iran's Supreme Leader.Iranian President Thanks Putin for Russia's Position on Iran-US ConflictIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the position on the conflict between Iran and the United States.Iranian president expressed confidence in future success of countering US sanctions."There is a memorandum between Tehran and the United States [on a ceasefire]. If the United States returns to compliance with the obligations that were defined in the framework of this memorandum, then we will also comply with all these measures," Pezeshkian said, adding that Washington's actions in the conflict with Tehran cannot be justified
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/irans-new-supreme-leader-backs-stronger-ties-with-russia-1124441648.html
iran
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/01/1124658139_134:0:2865:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_47183ca3f64aed5439cfe556b62e77bb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, vladimir putin, masoud pezeshkian, russia, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), the united nations (un), us, cooperation
iran, vladimir putin, masoud pezeshkian, russia, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), the united nations (un), us, cooperation
Russian-Iranian Relations Developing Steadily in All Directions - Putin
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Russian-Iranian relations are developing steadily in all directions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"Russian-Iranian friendly relations are developing steadily in all directions, in accordance with the spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement," Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek.
Russian people stand in solidarity with people of Iran in the struggle for their interests, Putin added.
Russia and Iran maintain last year's dynamics of trade and economic relations, despite the military-political situation, Vladimir Putin said.
"Despite the military-political situation, we maintain the dynamics of trade and economic relations last year, and this is primarily facilitated by the effective work of the intergovernmental commission, which works regularly, and recently held a regular session," Putin said.
The bilateral cooperation in the humanitarian sphere is of great importance, Putin added.
Russia welcomed the conclusion of a memorandum between Iran and the United States
, but, unfortunately, the truce turned out to be fragile, Vladimir Putin said.
"We welcomed the conclusion of the Iranian-American ceasefire memorandum in June this year. But unfortunately, the truce turned out to be unstable and too fragile. During this difficult period, we are trying to provide you with the necessary assistance," Putin said.
Vladimir Putin on Tuesday asked Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to send greetings to Iran's Supreme Leader.
"Please convey my greetings and words of sincere support to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Mojtaba Khamenei," Putin said.
Iranian President Thanks Putin for Russia's Position on Iran-US Conflict
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the position on the conflict between Iran and the United States
.
"I want to say a big thank you for the opportunity to meet with you. We thank you for your position during the war, during the conflict, during the US sanctions. You have supported us both at the UN and in other international organizations," Pezeshkian said.
Iranian president expressed confidence in future success of countering US sanctions.
"There is a memorandum between Tehran and the United States [on a ceasefire]. If the United States returns to compliance with the obligations that were defined in the framework of this memorandum, then we will also comply with all these measures," Pezeshkian said, adding that Washington's actions in the conflict with Tehran cannot be justified