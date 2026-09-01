https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/russian-iranian-relations-developing-steadily-in-all-directions---putin-1124658341.html

Russian-Iranian Relations Developing Steadily in All Directions - Putin

Russian-Iranian Relations Developing Steadily in All Directions - Putin

Sputnik International

Russian-Iranian relations are developing steadily in all directions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

2026-09-01T12:41+0000

2026-09-01T12:41+0000

2026-09-01T12:41+0000

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"Russian-Iranian friendly relations are developing steadily in all directions, in accordance with the spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement," Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek. Russian people stand in solidarity with people of Iran in the struggle for their interests, Putin added.Russia and Iran maintain last year's dynamics of trade and economic relations, despite the military-political situation, Vladimir Putin said.The bilateral cooperation in the humanitarian sphere is of great importance, Putin added.Russia welcomed the conclusion of a memorandum between Iran and the United States, but, unfortunately, the truce turned out to be fragile, Vladimir Putin said."We welcomed the conclusion of the Iranian-American ceasefire memorandum in June this year. But unfortunately, the truce turned out to be unstable and too fragile. During this difficult period, we are trying to provide you with the necessary assistance," Putin said.Vladimir Putin on Tuesday asked Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to send greetings to Iran's Supreme Leader.Iranian President Thanks Putin for Russia's Position on Iran-US ConflictIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the position on the conflict between Iran and the United States.Iranian president expressed confidence in future success of countering US sanctions."There is a memorandum between Tehran and the United States [on a ceasefire]. If the United States returns to compliance with the obligations that were defined in the framework of this memorandum, then we will also comply with all these measures," Pezeshkian said, adding that Washington's actions in the conflict with Tehran cannot be justified

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iran, vladimir putin, masoud pezeshkian, russia, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), the united nations (un), us, cooperation