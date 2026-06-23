https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/russia-welcomes-usiran-memorandum-hopes-for-productive-talks--kremlin-aide-1124345985.html

Russia Welcomes US–Iran Memorandum, Hopes for Productive Talks – Kremlin Aide

Russia Welcomes US–Iran Memorandum, Hopes for Productive Talks – Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

Russia welcomes the conclusion of the memorandum between the United States and Iran, Moscow hopes that the negotiations between the countries will be productive, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

2026-06-23T07:36+0000

2026-06-23T07:36+0000

2026-06-23T08:21+0000

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"The problem of the Middle East is looming over everything, dear colleagues. Russia welcomed the truce and the conclusion of the US-Iranian memorandum. We hope that the negotiations that have begun will be fruitful," Ushakov said at the Primakov Readings forum.Russia's proposals on nuclear issues in the framework of the settlement of the Iranian-US conflict remain relevant, the official added.Russia and the United States have an understanding of the need to resume dialogue, Yury Ushakov added.The United States under the presidency of Donald Trump has attempted to resolve the Ukrainian conflict through negotiations, unlike the administration of former US President Joe Biden, Ushakov said."I recall that as soon as the special military operation began, the Biden administration acted as a backer of political military assistance to Kiev. It was under president Biden that Washington set the tone for Russophobia, as everyone knows. Under Trump, the Americans, I must say, built a line with certain nuances, made mediation efforts, which contributed, in particular, to holding, as you remember, negotiation rounds in Istanbul and Geneva," Ushakov said.Moscow sees attempts to strike at integration associations in which Russia participates in the situation with Armenia, Ushakov said.There are no specifics on the visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Moscow yet, Yury Ushakov said."No, not yet," Ushakov told reporters when asked if there was any clarity on when Pashinyan's visit to Moscow would take place.The participants of the G7 summit in France discussed a more brazen imposition of the Western rules-based order, Kremlin aide said."[The G7] club stimulated itself to continue to impose its rules-based order on everyone more actively, if you will. First of all, in terms of unrestrained support for the Kiev regime," Ushakov saidюThe Europeans in Evian did everything to ensure that the West once again advocated the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine, so that Anchorage would be "taken away by the taste of Evian," the official added.Russia is ready for dialogue with the European Union, Ushakov added."We are ready," Ushakov told reporters, adding that there were attempts from the bloc to get in touch with the Russian side.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/us-iran-talks-day-1-conclude-with-agreement-on-60day-roadmap-1124340681.html

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