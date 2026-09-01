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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/south-korea-wants-to-increase-defense-spending-by-record-82-in-18-years---reports-1124657978.html
South Korea Gunning for Biggest Defense Spending Hike in 18 Years - Reports
South Korea Gunning for Biggest Defense Spending Hike in 18 Years - Reports
Sputnik International
The South Korean Ministry of Defense has proposed increasing the country’s defense budget for 2027 by a record 8.2% since 2008, to 73.27 trillion won ($53.5 billion), the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.
2026-09-01T11:42+0000
2026-09-01T12:47+0000
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In 2026, the country’s defense budget amounts to 67.7 trillion won ($49.5 billion). The proposed defense spending accounts for 2.33% of the country’s projected GDP, up from 2.28% this year, the report said. Seoul plans to gradually increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2035, it added. South Korea plans to allocate 21.3 trillion won to develop key military equipment needed for the United States to transfer wartime operational control of South Korean forces (OPCON) to Seoul, up from 18.6 trillion won in 2026, according to the report. About 100 billion won is earmarked for the Jang Bogo N nuclear submarine program, the Yonhap reported. Funding for South Korea’s KF-21 fighter jet program is set to increase from 1.4 trillion won to 3.3 trillion won, it added.
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South Korea Gunning for Biggest Defense Spending Hike in 18 Years - Reports

11:42 GMT 01.09.2026 (Updated: 12:47 GMT 01.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankMilitary vehicles move during a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of Soth Korea's armed forces, the biggest Armed Forces Day ceremony in a decade, in Seoul, South Korea.
Military vehicles move during a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of Soth Korea's armed forces, the biggest Armed Forces Day ceremony in a decade, in Seoul, South Korea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2026
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SEOUL (Sputnik) - The South Korean Ministry of Defense has proposed increasing the country’s defense budget for 2027 by a record 8.2% since 2008, to 73.27 trillion won ($53.5 billion), the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.
In 2026, the country’s defense budget amounts to 67.7 trillion won ($49.5 billion).
The proposed defense spending accounts for 2.33% of the country’s projected GDP, up from 2.28% this year, the report said. Seoul plans to gradually increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2035, it added.
South Korea plans to allocate 21.3 trillion won to develop key military equipment needed for the United States to transfer wartime operational control of South Korean forces (OPCON) to Seoul, up from 18.6 trillion won in 2026, according to the report.
About 100 billion won is earmarked for the Jang Bogo N nuclear submarine program, the Yonhap reported. Funding for South Korea’s KF-21 fighter jet program is set to increase from 1.4 trillion won to 3.3 trillion won, it added.
US Army soldiers take part in a parade during the 75th South Korea Armed Forces Day ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2026
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