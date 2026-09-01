https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/un-must-play-key-role-in-global-affairs---putin-1124656487.html

UN Must Play Key Role in Global Affairs - Putin

UN Must Play Key Role in Global Affairs - Putin

Sputnik International

The United Nations must play a key role in global affairs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

2026-09-01T09:52+0000

2026-09-01T09:52+0000

2026-09-01T10:00+0000

world

vladimir putin

the united nations (un)

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

security council

un security council (unsc)

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"There is no doubt that the United Nations belongs and should continue to play a central role in world affairs," Putin said at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus meeting. The attention to SCO's activities in the world continues to grow, Putin said. The whole potential of the United Nations has not yet been seen, and it is important to make efforts to increase its effectiveness, Vladimir Putin said."Nevertheless, the potential of the United Nations seems to be far from being fully developed. And it is important to make efforts to increase the effectiveness of its activities and expand the representation of its bodies, including in the Security Council, with the countries of the Global South and the East. In general, to adapt to the changing realities that have emerged in global politics and economics as a fundamental change," Putin said.Not everything in the work of United Nations satisfies Moscow, but it has always been this way, Putin said, adding that the UN Charter must remain the key source of international law.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/sco-member-states-foster-climate-of-peace--stability-across-eurasian-continent---putin-1124654741.html

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vladimir putin, the united nations (un), shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), security council, un security council (unsc)