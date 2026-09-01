https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/un-must-play-key-role-in-global-affairs---putin-1124656487.html
UN Must Play Key Role in Global Affairs - Putin
UN Must Play Key Role in Global Affairs - Putin
Sputnik International
The United Nations must play a key role in global affairs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2026-09-01T09:52+0000
2026-09-01T09:52+0000
2026-09-01T10:00+0000
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vladimir putin
the united nations (un)
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
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"There is no doubt that the United Nations belongs and should continue to play a central role in world affairs," Putin said at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus meeting. The attention to SCO's activities in the world continues to grow, Putin said. The whole potential of the United Nations has not yet been seen, and it is important to make efforts to increase its effectiveness, Vladimir Putin said."Nevertheless, the potential of the United Nations seems to be far from being fully developed. And it is important to make efforts to increase the effectiveness of its activities and expand the representation of its bodies, including in the Security Council, with the countries of the Global South and the East. In general, to adapt to the changing realities that have emerged in global politics and economics as a fundamental change," Putin said.Not everything in the work of United Nations satisfies Moscow, but it has always been this way, Putin said, adding that the UN Charter must remain the key source of international law.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/sco-member-states-foster-climate-of-peace--stability-across-eurasian-continent---putin-1124654741.html
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vladimir putin, the united nations (un), shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), security council, un security council (unsc)
vladimir putin, the united nations (un), shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), security council, un security council (unsc)
UN Must Play Key Role in Global Affairs - Putin
09:52 GMT 01.09.2026 (Updated: 10:00 GMT 01.09.2026)
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - The United Nations must play a key role in global affairs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"There is no doubt that the United Nations belongs and should continue to play a central role in world affairs," Putin said at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus meeting.
The attention to SCO's activities in the world continues to grow, Putin said.
"We are open to honest, mutually beneficial cooperation, respecting each other's interests and values, culture and traditions, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit," Putin added.
The whole potential of the United Nations has not yet been seen, and it is important to make efforts to increase its effectiveness, Vladimir Putin said.
"Nevertheless, the potential of the United Nations seems to be far from being fully developed. And it is important to make efforts to increase the effectiveness of its activities and expand the representation of its bodies, including in the Security Council, with the countries of the Global South and the East. In general, to adapt to the changing realities that have emerged in global politics and economics as a fundamental change," Putin said.
Not everything in the work of United Nations satisfies Moscow, but it has always been this way, Putin said, adding that the UN Charter must remain the key source of international law.
"The UN should undoubtedly retain the functions of the main mechanism for coordinating interests — it was created from the very beginning as a mechanism for coordinating interests," Putin underscored.