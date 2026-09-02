https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/moscows-top-notch-high-tech-innovators-showcase-cutting-edge-products-in-turkiye-1124662495.html

Russia's Top-Notch High-Tech Innovators Showcase Cutting-Edge Products in Turkiye

Russia's Top-Notch High-Tech Innovators Showcase Cutting-Edge Products in Turkiye

Sputnik International

A delegation of Moscow-based high-tech companies is holding talks with government and commercial customers in Istanbul, while local enterprises have presented their developments in Turkiye, Moscow Government Minister and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy Anatoly Garbuzov said.

2026-09-02T08:46+0000

2026-09-02T08:46+0000

2026-09-02T08:56+0000

russia

turkiye

istanbul

moscow

russia

products

high-tech

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/02/1124662317_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d2c6f795102607f7992d90922e2dbc38.jpg

"On the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the city systematically supports export-oriented enterprises entering foreign markets. Turkiye is one of the promising destinations for foreign economic activity. In the first half of 2026, it accounted for 8% of Moscow’s trade turnover with countries around the world. Moscow ranks first among Russian regions in terms of trade with the Republic of Turkiye, accounting for 43% of Russia’s total figure. Five industrial companies from Moscow’s medical, robotics, microelectronics, instrumentation, and chemical industries have joined the business mission in Istanbul," Garbuzov said, according to the department’s press service.He added that company reps would tour the manufacturing sites of potential partners and hold negotiations on joint projects and product supplies to the Turkish market.All expenses related to organizing the business negotiations were covered by Moscow's MosProm Export Support Center.Among the participants is Neoros, a resident of the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone, which is showcasing optical coherent transceivers and DWDM equipment.Also taking part in the mission is Demorobot, a Moscow-based developer of AZARRUS demolition robots. These solutions are used in subway construction, as well as in the renovation of schools, hospitals, hotels, sports facilities, and shopping centers.Tekhnovotum, a scientific and industrial company as well as a manufacturer of high-precision equipment and non-destructive testing technologies, is presenting its products to potential partners. The company works on integrated solutions for railway, aviation, and other high-tech industries. Its technologies enable the detection of internal and surface defects and the assessment of material and structural integrity without causing damage.Moscow's exporters receive active state support. The national project "International Cooperation and Exports" provides a comprehensive package of informational, financial, insurance, and logistical assistance.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/moscow-tech-companies-make-debut-at-major-semiconductor-expo-in-china-1124660479.html

turkiye

istanbul

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkiye, istanbul, moscow, russia, products, high-tech