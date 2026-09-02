https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/over-64-of-poles-oppose-transferring-patriot-missiles-to-ukraine--poll-1124661093.html

Over 64% of Poles Oppose Transferring Patriot Missiles to Ukraine – Poll

Over 64% of Poles Oppose Transferring Patriot Missiles to Ukraine – Poll

Sputnik International

More than 64% of Poles oppose transferring Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine from Poland's own stockpile, according to a latest poll published by the IBRiS research center.

2026-09-02T07:24+0000

2026-09-02T07:24+0000

2026-09-02T07:24+0000

world

ukraine

patriot

patriot missile system

patriot missiles

poland

nato

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1d/1122507117_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_93fc6216114ec9ddf6696644db4224d7.jpg

The survey, conducted nationwide from July 21-22, found that 46.8% of 1,067 respondents believed that Poland should "definitely not" supply Ukraine with missiles for Patriot launchers, while 17.6% said it should "rather not," versus 14.4% who replied with "rather yes" and 7.2% with "definitely yes." Some 14% were undecided. Among voters who support the opposition Law and Justice party, Confederation, Confederation of the Polish Crown and Razem parties, 82% opposed transferring missiles to Ukraine, while 10% backed such a decision. Supporters of the ruling camp appeared to be split. Some 49% support transferring Patriot missiles to the Ukrainian army, versus 35% who oppose it. In July, Polish parliament deputy speaker Krzysztof Bosak of the Euroskeptic Confederation Liberty and Independence coalition said that Poland had given Ukraine the Patriot missiles that it had purchased to build its own air defense system. The head of the International Policy Bureau at the Office of the President of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, said that Poland had, at one point, ceded its place in line to purchase Patriot missiles from the United States to Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly warned that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder peace efforts and make NATO countries a party to the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that any shipments containing weapons for Ukraine would become legitimate targets for Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/ukraine-stops-publishing-missile-intercept-data-as-patriot-stocks-run-dry-1124584301.html

ukraine

poland

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, patriot, patriot missile system, patriot missiles, poland, nato, russia