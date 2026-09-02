https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/over-64-of-poles-oppose-transferring-patriot-missiles-to-ukraine--poll-1124661093.html
Over 64% of Poles Oppose Transferring Patriot Missiles to Ukraine – Poll
Over 64% of Poles Oppose Transferring Patriot Missiles to Ukraine – Poll
Sputnik International
More than 64% of Poles oppose transferring Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine from Poland's own stockpile, according to a latest poll published by the IBRiS research center.
2026-09-02T07:24+0000
2026-09-02T07:24+0000
2026-09-02T07:24+0000
world
ukraine
patriot
patriot missile system
patriot missiles
poland
nato
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1d/1122507117_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_93fc6216114ec9ddf6696644db4224d7.jpg
The survey, conducted nationwide from July 21-22, found that 46.8% of 1,067 respondents believed that Poland should "definitely not" supply Ukraine with missiles for Patriot launchers, while 17.6% said it should "rather not," versus 14.4% who replied with "rather yes" and 7.2% with "definitely yes." Some 14% were undecided. Among voters who support the opposition Law and Justice party, Confederation, Confederation of the Polish Crown and Razem parties, 82% opposed transferring missiles to Ukraine, while 10% backed such a decision. Supporters of the ruling camp appeared to be split. Some 49% support transferring Patriot missiles to the Ukrainian army, versus 35% who oppose it. In July, Polish parliament deputy speaker Krzysztof Bosak of the Euroskeptic Confederation Liberty and Independence coalition said that Poland had given Ukraine the Patriot missiles that it had purchased to build its own air defense system. The head of the International Policy Bureau at the Office of the President of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, said that Poland had, at one point, ceded its place in line to purchase Patriot missiles from the United States to Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly warned that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder peace efforts and make NATO countries a party to the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that any shipments containing weapons for Ukraine would become legitimate targets for Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/ukraine-stops-publishing-missile-intercept-data-as-patriot-stocks-run-dry-1124584301.html
ukraine
poland
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1d/1122507117_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_626dcb0ea8fe3da34ea02f32b25f4022.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, patriot, patriot missile system, patriot missiles, poland, nato, russia
ukraine, patriot, patriot missile system, patriot missiles, poland, nato, russia
Over 64% of Poles Oppose Transferring Patriot Missiles to Ukraine – Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 64% of Poles oppose transferring Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine from Poland's own stockpile, according to a latest poll published by the IBRiS research center.
The survey, conducted nationwide from July 21-22, found that 46.8% of 1,067 respondents believed that Poland should "definitely not" supply Ukraine with missiles for Patriot launchers, while 17.6% said it should "rather not," versus 14.4% who replied with "rather yes" and 7.2% with "definitely yes." Some 14% were undecided.
Among voters who support the opposition Law and Justice party, Confederation, Confederation of the Polish Crown and Razem parties, 82% opposed transferring missiles to Ukraine, while 10% backed such a decision.
Supporters of the ruling camp appeared to be split. Some 49% support transferring Patriot missiles to the Ukrainian army, versus 35% who oppose it.
In July, Polish parliament deputy speaker Krzysztof Bosak of the Euroskeptic Confederation Liberty and Independence coalition said that Poland had given Ukraine the Patriot missiles
that it had purchased to build its own air defense system. The head of the International Policy Bureau at the Office of the President of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, said that Poland had, at one point, ceded its place in line to purchase Patriot missiles from the United States to Ukraine.
Russia has repeatedly warned that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder peace efforts and make NATO countries a party to the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that any shipments containing weapons for Ukraine would become legitimate targets for Russia.