https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/prolonged-iran-campaign-could-expose-limits-of-us-navy-power---analyst-1124665615.html
Prolonged Iran Campaign Could Expose Limits of US Navy Power - Analyst
Prolonged Iran Campaign Could Expose Limits of US Navy Power - Analyst
Sputnik International
The US ability to continue military operations against Iran while maintaining commitments elsewhere could be limited by the number of available aircraft carriers and warships, Defense Priorities analyst Jennifer Kavanagh told Sputnik.
2026-09-02T16:38+0000
2026-09-02T16:38+0000
2026-09-02T16:38+0000
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The Middle East deployment requires a constant naval presence and regular ship rotations, while the US Navy must also preserve forces for missions in other regions. Kavanagh said the main constraint will be having enough warships to support the Iran campaign while maintaining global responsibilities. She added that the US Navy is already facing shortages of available vessels due to high demand and lengthy repair periods.Washington could deploy additional ships to the Middle East only by reducing its commitments in Europe, Asia, or the Western Hemisphere.
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Prolonged Iran Campaign Could Expose Limits of US Navy Power - Analyst
The US ability to continue military operations against Iran while maintaining commitments elsewhere could be limited by the number of available aircraft carriers and warships, Defense Priorities analyst Jennifer Kavanagh told Sputnik.
The Middle East deployment requires a constant naval presence and regular ship rotations, while the US Navy must also preserve forces for missions in other regions. Kavanagh said the main constraint will be having enough warships to support the Iran campaign while maintaining global responsibilities. She added that the US Navy is already facing shortages of available vessels due to high demand and lengthy repair periods.
"Many US warships are currently undergoing repairs, and these repairs take a long time," she said.
Washington could deploy additional ships to the Middle East
only by reducing its commitments in Europe, Asia, or the Western Hemisphere.