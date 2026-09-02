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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/putin-pezeshkian-discussed-situation-at-bushehr-nuclear-plant-at-bishkek-meeting---rosatom-1124660858.html
Putin, Pezeshkian Discussed Situation at Bushehr Nuclear Plant at Bishkek Meeting - Rosatom
Putin, Pezeshkian Discussed Situation at Bushehr Nuclear Plant at Bishkek Meeting - Rosatom
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have discussed the situation at the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) in Iran at a bilateral meeting in Bishkek, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Wednesday.
2026-09-02T07:21+0000
2026-09-02T07:21+0000
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"It is quiet at the plant. I must say that our presidents, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and the president of Iran, discussed this issue in depth yesterday during a bilateral meeting," Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026). Rosatom specialists are preparing to take part in scheduled repairs at the first unit of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran scheduled for mid-September, the head added. Russia's pacific coast city of Vladivostok is hosting the EEF-2026 from September 1-4. Sputnik is a general media partner of the EEF.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/rosatoms-actions-at-bushehr-npp-during-israeli-us-strikes-reasonable---iaea-chief-1124398415.html
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vladimir putin, masoud pezeshkian, russia, rosatom, iran’s bushehr nuclear plant
vladimir putin, masoud pezeshkian, russia, rosatom, iran’s bushehr nuclear plant

Putin, Pezeshkian Discussed Situation at Bushehr Nuclear Plant at Bishkek Meeting - Rosatom

07:21 GMT 02.09.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiAn Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have discussed the situation at the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) in Iran at a bilateral meeting in Bishkek, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Wednesday.
"It is quiet at the plant. I must say that our presidents, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and the president of Iran, discussed this issue in depth yesterday during a bilateral meeting," Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026).
Rosatom specialists are preparing to take part in scheduled repairs at the first unit of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran scheduled for mid-September, the head added.
Russia's pacific coast city of Vladivostok is hosting the EEF-2026 from September 1-4. Sputnik is a general media partner of the EEF.
In this file photo released on Nov. 30, 2009 by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), the reactor building of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is seen, just outside the port city of Bushehr 750 miles (1245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2026
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