https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/putin-pezeshkian-discussed-situation-at-bushehr-nuclear-plant-at-bishkek-meeting---rosatom-1124660858.html

Putin, Pezeshkian Discussed Situation at Bushehr Nuclear Plant at Bishkek Meeting - Rosatom

Putin, Pezeshkian Discussed Situation at Bushehr Nuclear Plant at Bishkek Meeting - Rosatom

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have discussed the situation at the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) in Iran at a bilateral meeting in Bishkek, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Wednesday.

2026-09-02T07:21+0000

2026-09-02T07:21+0000

2026-09-02T07:21+0000

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masoud pezeshkian

russia

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iran’s bushehr nuclear plant

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"It is quiet at the plant. I must say that our presidents, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and the president of Iran, discussed this issue in depth yesterday during a bilateral meeting," Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026). Rosatom specialists are preparing to take part in scheduled repairs at the first unit of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran scheduled for mid-September, the head added. Russia's pacific coast city of Vladivostok is hosting the EEF-2026 from September 1-4. Sputnik is a general media partner of the EEF.

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vladimir putin, masoud pezeshkian, russia, rosatom, iran’s bushehr nuclear plant