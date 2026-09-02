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Putin Praises Russia-China Relations as Unprecedented
Putin Praises Russia-China Relations as Unprecedented
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called the nature of relations between Moscow and Beijing unprecedented.
2026-09-02T13:12+0000
2026-09-02T13:12+0000
2026-09-02T13:12+0000
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"The high density of Russian-Chinese contacts, including at the highest level, confirms the unprecedented nature of our bilateral ties," Putin said during the meeting. Putin also called the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bishkek earlier this week meaningful and very warm, adding that relations between Russia and China are dynamically developing in all directions based on the principles of mutual support. Russia and China are expected to set a new record in terms of trade by the end of 2026, Putin said.Moscow is Beijing's main partner in peaceful nuclear energy, Putin said."Moscow is Beijing's key partner in the peaceful nuclear energy sector," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum and noted deepening of cooperation with China in the energy sector.Earlier in the day, Putin held a meeting with Vice Premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. The Russian president thanked Beijing for the high level of delegations to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the EEF. Russia's pacific coast city of Vladivostok is hosting the EEF-2026 from September 1-4. Sputnik is a general media partner of the EEF.
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Putin Praises Russia-China Relations as Unprecedented
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called the nature of relations between Moscow and Beijing unprecedented.
"The high density of Russian-Chinese contacts, including at the highest level, confirms the unprecedented nature of our bilateral ties," Putin said during the meeting.
Putin also called the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bishkek earlier this week meaningful and very warm, adding that relations between Russia and China are dynamically developing in all directions based on the principles of mutual support.
Russia and China are expected to set a new record in terms
of trade by the end of 2026, Putin said.
"Over the past three years, the volume of trade has steadily exceeded the $200 billion mark, and in 2025 it will be almost $240 billion, forming a solid material base for bilateral cooperation. And by the end of this year, we expect a new record," the head of state said during the meeting," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026).
Moscow is Beijing's main partner in peaceful nuclear energy, Putin said.
"Moscow is Beijing's key partner in the peaceful nuclear energy sector," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum and noted deepening of cooperation with China in the energy sector.
Earlier in the day, Putin held a meeting with Vice Premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. The Russian president thanked Beijing for the high level of delegations to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the EEF.
Russia's pacific coast city of Vladivostok is hosting the EEF-2026 from September 1-4. Sputnik is a general media partner of the EEF.