https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/putin-praises-russia-china-relations-as-unprecedented-1124664146.html

Putin Praises Russia-China Relations as Unprecedented

Putin Praises Russia-China Relations as Unprecedented

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called the nature of relations between Moscow and Beijing unprecedented.

2026-09-02T13:12+0000

2026-09-02T13:12+0000

2026-09-02T13:12+0000

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"The high density of Russian-Chinese contacts, including at the highest level, confirms the unprecedented nature of our bilateral ties," Putin said during the meeting. Putin also called the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bishkek earlier this week meaningful and very warm, adding that relations between Russia and China are dynamically developing in all directions based on the principles of mutual support. Russia and China are expected to set a new record in terms of trade by the end of 2026, Putin said.Moscow is Beijing's main partner in peaceful nuclear energy, Putin said."Moscow is Beijing's key partner in the peaceful nuclear energy sector," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum and noted deepening of cooperation with China in the energy sector.Earlier in the day, Putin held a meeting with Vice Premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. The Russian president thanked Beijing for the high level of delegations to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the EEF. Russia's pacific coast city of Vladivostok is hosting the EEF-2026 from September 1-4. Sputnik is a general media partner of the EEF.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/china-ready-to-deepen-cooperation-with-russia-based-on-mutual-respect--foreign-ministry-1124656111.html

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