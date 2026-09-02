https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/russia-ranks-third-globally-in-gold-reserves-second-in-production---rosnedra-1124663239.html
Russia Ranks Third Globally in Gold Reserves, Second in Production - Rosnedra
Russia Ranks Third Globally in Gold Reserves, Second in Production - Rosnedra
Sputnik International
Russia ranks third in the world in gold reserves and second in gold production, Russian Federal Agency for Mineral Resources (Rosnedra) deputy head Aslambek Germakhanov said on Wednesday.
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"The Russian Federation ranks third in reserves and second in production [of gold]," Germakhanov said during the Eastern Economic Forum. The state of the mineral resource base for gold is assessed as stable but requiring serious attention from subsoil users and the regulator, he added. Russia’s currently explored gold reserves will allow the country to maintain its leading position in this area for at least 30 years, and up to 45 years when potential resources are taken into account, Germahanov said.Russia’s potential gold resource base (categories P1 and P2) currently amounts to 18,000 tonnes.He added that gold reserves could also increase by another 5,000 tonnes through the development of technogenic deposits — resources contained in industrial waste and previously processed materials.The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place from September 1–4 in Russia's Vladivostok. Sputnik is a general media partner of the forum.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/russian-scientists-discover-mineral-worth-more-than-gold-1124524796.html
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russia, vladivostok, gold, gold reserves, gold prices, gold production
russia, vladivostok, gold, gold reserves, gold prices, gold production
Russia Ranks Third Globally in Gold Reserves, Second in Production - Rosnedra
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia ranks third in the world in gold reserves and second in gold production, Russian Federal Agency for Mineral Resources (Rosnedra) deputy head Aslambek Germakhanov said on Wednesday.
"The Russian Federation ranks third in reserves and second in production [of gold]," Germakhanov said during the Eastern Economic Forum.
The state of the mineral resource base for gold
is assessed as stable but requiring serious attention from subsoil users and the regulator, he added.
Russia’s currently explored gold reserves will allow the country to maintain its leading position in this area for at least 30 years, and up to 45 years when potential resources are taken into account, Germahanov said.
Russia’s potential gold resource base (categories P1 and P2) currently amounts to 18,000 tonnes.
"If we convert this category into reserves based on conservative estimates, it amounts to around 8,000–10,000 tonnes. These resources would add approximately another 15 years of supply on top of the existing 30-year period," Germahanov said.
He added that gold reserves could also increase by another 5,000 tonnes through the development of technogenic deposits — resources contained in industrial waste and previously processed materials.
The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place from September 1–4 in Russia's Vladivostok. Sputnik is a general media partner of the forum.