https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/russian-forces-strike-three-logistics-centers-in-kiev-region--mod-1124665437.html

Russian Forces Strike Three Logistics Centers in Kiev Region — MoD

Russian Forces Strike Three Logistics Centers in Kiev Region — MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russian forces struck three logistics centers in the Kiev region.

2026-09-02T14:48+0000

2026-09-02T14:48+0000

2026-09-02T14:48+0000

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According to the ministry, the targets included the Eridon logistics center in Vishnevoe, which was used for storing military cargo; the FM Logistic Dnepr center, where dual-use goods and components for unmanned aerial vehicles were stored; and a logistics facility in the Korchevatoe settlement, which was used for storing and distributing cargo for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.The ministry also reported strikes on two dry cargo ships — one in the port of Chernomorsk and another in the Black Sea — as well as warehouses containing military equipment in the port of Odessa.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russia-intensifies-strikes-against-ukrainian-maritime-lifeline-knocking-out-power-and-supply-hubs-1124645480.html

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russia, kiev region, kiev, russian ministry of defense, armed forces of ukraine, cargo ship, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike