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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/russian-forces-strike-three-logistics-centers-in-kiev-region--mod-1124665437.html
Russian Forces Strike Three Logistics Centers in Kiev Region — MoD
Russian Forces Strike Three Logistics Centers in Kiev Region — MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russian forces struck three logistics centers in the Kiev region.
2026-09-02T14:48+0000
2026-09-02T14:48+0000
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According to the ministry, the targets included the Eridon logistics center in Vishnevoe, which was used for storing military cargo; the FM Logistic Dnepr center, where dual-use goods and components for unmanned aerial vehicles were stored; and a logistics facility in the Korchevatoe settlement, which was used for storing and distributing cargo for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.The ministry also reported strikes on two dry cargo ships — one in the port of Chernomorsk and another in the Black Sea — as well as warehouses containing military equipment in the port of Odessa.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russia-intensifies-strikes-against-ukrainian-maritime-lifeline-knocking-out-power-and-supply-hubs-1124645480.html
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Russian Forces Strike Three Logistics Centers in Kiev Region — MoD

14:48 GMT 02.09.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2026
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The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russian forces struck three logistics centers in the Kiev region.
According to the ministry, the targets included the Eridon logistics center in Vishnevoe, which was used for storing military cargo; the FM Logistic Dnepr center, where dual-use goods and components for unmanned aerial vehicles were stored; and a logistics facility in the Korchevatoe settlement, which was used for storing and distributing cargo for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The ministry also reported strikes on two dry cargo ships — one in the port of Chernomorsk and another in the Black Sea — as well as warehouses containing military equipment in the port of Odessa.
Missile strike on an enemy target. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Intensifies Strikes Against Ukrainian Maritime Lifeline, Knocking Out Power and Supply Hubs
29 August, 16:48 GMT
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