Russian MFA Spox Weighs in on How to Beat Digital Neocolonialism
07:36 GMT 02.09.2026 (Updated: 08:38 GMT 02.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Yuri Kochetkov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends the 2026 Eastern Economic Forum's session in Vladivostok on September 2, 2026.
© Sputnik / Yuri Kochetkov/
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Countries that have monopolized the digital space are actively obstructing others from building their own sovereign digital systems — chiefly to maintain their grip on control, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a panel discussion organized by Sputnik during the Eastern Economic Forum.
"It is an attempt to entrench neocolonialism through digital means," Zakharova said, noting that while traditional colonialism relied on boots on the ground, concessions, and extracting resources, today's version operates through digital platforms, AI, and communications.
She noted that developing sovereign digital systems demands"colossal resources", something not everyone can afford.
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In the past, colonization was waged using armies, concessions and resources, however now, it is waged through digital platforms and artificial intelligence, where the virtual governors of new colonial powers dismantle states from within—cloaked in nationalist rhetoric — Ukraine being one example, Zakharova stressed.
Such problems, the Russian diplomat maintained, could be addressed at international venues like the UN, where decision-making rests on international law, not on the whims of a few powerful nations.
“Digital inequality is a new barrier that makes neocolonialism inevitable for those who cannot afford to develop their own digital systems. The only way forward is to pursue fair solutions through universal international platforms such as the United Nations, where every voice matters, rather than in forums dominated by monopolies,” she underscored.
Zakharova said that the struggle for digital sovereignty is not a one-time decision but an ongoing process, as Western monopolies will continuously seek to seize control of countries’ cyberspace and govern them from the outside through manipulation, coups, and infiltration of governance, education and security systems.
The world faces a choice: responsible multipolarity and a shared future — the path pursued by Russia and China — or self-serving Western-style neocolonialism based on the “after us, the deluge” mentality. The latter inevitably leads to collapse, while the former offers a chance for survival in a technologically interdependent world, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed.
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Separately, she touched upon nuclear technologies, saying that irresponsible approach to them is becoming the norm, while the digital environment and AI are only accelerating this dangerous trend. Responsibility must therefore become the guiding principle, while irresponsibility must be condemned, according to her.
Zakharova also gave her thoughts on key indicators of a country’s national power.
“Not everything is defined by the army, territory, GDP, or gold and foreign exchange reserves. Information and communication capabilities, including mass media, digitalization and AI, also demonstrate the might and power of any country,” she emphasized.
23 April, 11:31 GMT