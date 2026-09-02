https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/russian-mfa-spox-weighs-on-how-to-beat-digital-neocolonialism--1124661240.html

Russian MFA Spox Weighs in on How to Beat Digital Neocolonialism

Russian MFA Spox Weighs in on How to Beat Digital Neocolonialism

Sputnik International

Countries monopolizing the digital space discourage others from developing sovereign digital systems, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a Sputnik panel at the Eastern Economic Forum.

2026-09-02T07:36+0000

2026-09-02T07:36+0000

2026-09-02T08:38+0000

russia

russia

maria zakharova

eastern economic forum

sovereignty

mass media

information

power

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"It is an attempt to entrench neocolonialism through digital means," Zakharova said, noting that while traditional colonialism relied on boots on the ground, concessions, and extracting resources, today's version operates through digital platforms, AI, and communications.She noted that developing sovereign digital systems demands"colossal resources", something not everyone can afford.In the past, colonization was waged using armies, concessions and resources, however now, it is waged through digital platforms and artificial intelligence, where the virtual governors of new colonial powers dismantle states from within—cloaked in nationalist rhetoric — Ukraine being one example, Zakharova stressed.Such problems, the Russian diplomat maintained, could be addressed at international venues like the UN, where decision-making rests on international law, not on the whims of a few powerful nations.Zakharova said that the struggle for digital sovereignty is not a one-time decision but an ongoing process, as Western monopolies will continuously seek to seize control of countries’ cyberspace and govern them from the outside through manipulation, coups, and infiltration of governance, education and security systems.Separately, she touched upon nuclear technologies, saying that irresponsible approach to them is becoming the norm, while the digital environment and AI are only accelerating this dangerous trend. Responsibility must therefore become the guiding principle, while irresponsibility must be condemned, according to her.Zakharova also gave her thoughts on key indicators of a country’s national power.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/how-can-the-global-south-defend-its-digital-sovereignty-from-western-teocolonialism-1124042748.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/us-led-digital-neocolonialism-enslaves-millions-worldwide-1124029258.html

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russia, maria zakharova, eastern economic forum, sovereignty, mass media, information, power