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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/russias-trans-arctic-corridor-to-expand-access-to-asian-markets-including-india-1124671595.html
Russia’s Trans-Arctic Corridor to Expand Access to Asian Markets, Including India
Russia’s Trans-Arctic Corridor to Expand Access to Asian Markets, Including India
Sputnik International
Russia’s Trans-Arctic transport corridor could become a new international route for moving cargo to India, Southeast Asia, the Persian Gulf and Africa. The project was discussed at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026) session titled “From the Northern Sea Route to the Trans-Arctic Corridor: From Dialogue to Joint Shipping” in Vladivostok.
2026-09-02T15:27+0000
2026-09-03T09:28+0000
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“Rosatom is creating an atmosphere of trust and cooperation along the Northern Sea Route. The main task now is to develop similar cooperation and attractive infrastructure across the entire Trans-Arctic Corridor,” said Alexei Likhachev, director general of Russian nuclear energy corporation Rosatom.The project envisages integrating railway, port, river and air infrastructure along the Northern Sea Route into a single system, as Russia seeks to create an alternative to traditional maritime routes between Asia and Europe.The session noted that the corridor could attract at least 15% of future cargo traffic currently passing through the Suez Canal. Developing the project is estimated to require around 10 trillion roubles in investment by 2035, with the funds earmarked for infrastructure expansion and the construction of new vessels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-china-aim-to-double-cargo-traffic-via-northern-sea-route-by-2030---rosatom-ceo-1124488475.html
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Russia’s Trans-Arctic Corridor to Expand Access to Asian Markets, Including India

15:27 GMT 02.09.2026 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 03.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabankKrasin icebreaker operated by FESCO Group during mooring at the Vladivostok port. The icebreaker has completed navigation in the Eastern Arctic region, providing pilotage of the vessels along the Northern Sea Route
Krasin icebreaker operated by FESCO Group during mooring at the Vladivostok port. The icebreaker has completed navigation in the Eastern Arctic region, providing pilotage of the vessels along the Northern Sea Route - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2026
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Russia’s Trans-Arctic transport corridor could become a new international route for moving cargo to India, Southeast Asia, the Persian Gulf and Africa. The project was discussed at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026) session titled “From the Northern Sea Route to the Trans-Arctic Corridor: From Dialogue to Joint Shipping” in Vladivostok.
Rosatom is creating an atmosphere of trust and cooperation along the Northern Sea Route. The main task now is to develop similar cooperation and attractive infrastructure across the entire Trans-Arctic Corridor,” said Alexei Likhachev, director general of Russian nuclear energy corporation Rosatom.
The project envisages integrating railway, port, river and air infrastructure along the Northern Sea Route into a single system, as Russia seeks to create an alternative to traditional maritime routes between Asia and Europe.
The session noted that the corridor could attract at least 15% of future cargo traffic currently passing through the Suez Canal. Developing the project is estimated to require around 10 trillion roubles in investment by 2035, with the funds earmarked for infrastructure expansion and the construction of new vessels.
Sovcomflot LNG ship Christophe de Margerie and Russian icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy traverse the Northern Sea Route in February 2021, the first commercial cargo vessel to do so - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2026
Russia
Russia, China Aim to Double Cargo Traffic Via Northern Sea Route by 2030 - Rosatom CEO
24 July, 09:00 GMT
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