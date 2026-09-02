https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/russias-trans-arctic-corridor-to-expand-access-to-asian-markets-including-india-1124671595.html
Russia’s Trans-Arctic Corridor to Expand Access to Asian Markets, Including India
Russia’s Trans-Arctic Corridor to Expand Access to Asian Markets, Including India
Sputnik International
Russia’s Trans-Arctic transport corridor could become a new international route for moving cargo to India, Southeast Asia, the Persian Gulf and Africa. The project was discussed at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026) session titled “From the Northern Sea Route to the Trans-Arctic Corridor: From Dialogue to Joint Shipping” in Vladivostok.
2026-09-02T15:27+0000
2026-09-02T15:27+0000
2026-09-03T09:28+0000
world
alexei likhachev
arctic
russia
southeast asia
rosatom
northern sea route
suez canal
eef
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103538/64/1035386413_0:232:2816:1816_1920x0_80_0_0_a75ffc488fccac7cdab73bf551caa8bf.jpg
“Rosatom is creating an atmosphere of trust and cooperation along the Northern Sea Route. The main task now is to develop similar cooperation and attractive infrastructure across the entire Trans-Arctic Corridor,” said Alexei Likhachev, director general of Russian nuclear energy corporation Rosatom.The project envisages integrating railway, port, river and air infrastructure along the Northern Sea Route into a single system, as Russia seeks to create an alternative to traditional maritime routes between Asia and Europe.The session noted that the corridor could attract at least 15% of future cargo traffic currently passing through the Suez Canal. Developing the project is estimated to require around 10 trillion roubles in investment by 2035, with the funds earmarked for infrastructure expansion and the construction of new vessels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-china-aim-to-double-cargo-traffic-via-northern-sea-route-by-2030---rosatom-ceo-1124488475.html
arctic
russia
southeast asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103538/64/1035386413_43:0:2774:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53afb48ec3d96c9529d95254668be416.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
alexei likhachev, arctic, russia, southeast asia, rosatom, northern sea route, suez canal, eef
alexei likhachev, arctic, russia, southeast asia, rosatom, northern sea route, suez canal, eef
Russia’s Trans-Arctic Corridor to Expand Access to Asian Markets, Including India
15:27 GMT 02.09.2026 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 03.09.2026)
Russia’s Trans-Arctic transport corridor could become a new international route for moving cargo to India, Southeast Asia, the Persian Gulf and Africa. The project was discussed at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026) session titled “From the Northern Sea Route to the Trans-Arctic Corridor: From Dialogue to Joint Shipping” in Vladivostok.
“Rosatom is creating an atmosphere of trust and cooperation along the Northern Sea Route. The main task now is to develop similar cooperation and attractive infrastructure across the entire Trans-Arctic Corridor,” said Alexei Likhachev, director general of Russian nuclear energy corporation Rosatom.
The project envisages integrating railway, port, river and air infrastructure along the Northern Sea Route into a single system, as Russia seeks to create an alternative to traditional maritime routes between Asia and Europe.
The session noted that the corridor could attract at least 15% of future cargo traffic currently passing through the Suez Canal. Developing the project is estimated to require around 10 trillion roubles in investment by 2035, with the funds earmarked for infrastructure expansion and the construction of new vessels.