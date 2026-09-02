International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/vietnam-pitches-new-russia-asean-trade-corridor-1124671455.html
Vietnam Pitches New Russia-ASEAN Trade Corridor
Vietnam Pitches New Russia-ASEAN Trade Corridor
Sputnik International
Vietnam has proposed developing a new logistics corridor linking Russia’s Far East with ASEAN countries via Vietnam, Vietnamese Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan said at the Russia-ASEAN Business Dialogue session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026) in Vladivostok.
2026-09-02T14:25+0000
2026-09-03T09:25+0000
world
russia
vietnam
vladivostok
eef
asean
trade
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102498107_0:265:3170:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22347c5fb579b25d7fb51e360fecf8cc.jpg
“Vietnam is ready to play the role of an economic bridge. Russian companies can invest in manufacturing, high technology, energy, logistics and high-tech agriculture, serving not only the Vietnamese market but also ASEAN and international markets,” Tuan said.He called for the creation of new supply routes and stronger trade and investment ties between Russia and ASEAN. He also proposed joint projects in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, energy, finance, tourism and sustainable development.Tuan said Russia-ASEAN trade was estimated at around $21 billion in 2025, while trade between Russia and Vietnam reached approximately $4.77 billion.He said the next step should be to turn the Russia-ASEAN Action Plan for 2026–2030 into concrete projects with clearly identified partners and measurable outcomes.A new strategic programme for trade and investment cooperation between Russia and ASEAN through 2035 is expected to be approved by the end of September, Nikita Kondratyev, director of the Russian Economic Development Ministry’s Department for Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects, said at the same forum.The programme aims to increase bilateral trade to $45 billion by 2035. Kondratyev said greater infrastructure connectivity and a stronger presence of Russian technology companies in areas such as digitalisation and smart cities would help achieve the target.The Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok from 1 to 4 September. Sputnik is the EEF’s general media partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/russia-asean-plan-to-deepen-cooperation-in-key-sectors-including-energy---declaration-1124327731.html
russia
vietnam
vladivostok
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102498107_302:0:3033:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7b633a206a6da8211143ca291f57d614.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vietnam, vladivostok, eef, asean, trade
russia, vietnam, vladivostok, eef, asean, trade

Vietnam Pitches New Russia-ASEAN Trade Corridor

14:25 GMT 02.09.2026 (Updated: 09:25 GMT 03.09.2026)
© Photo / Go to the mediabankLogo of the Russia - ASEAN Summit
Logo of the Russia - ASEAN Summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2026
© Photo
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Vietnam has proposed developing a new logistics corridor linking Russia’s Far East with ASEAN countries via Vietnam, Vietnamese Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan said at the Russia-ASEAN Business Dialogue session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026) in Vladivostok.
“Vietnam is ready to play the role of an economic bridge. Russian companies can invest in manufacturing, high technology, energy, logistics and high-tech agriculture, serving not only the Vietnamese market but also ASEAN and international markets,” Tuan said.
He called for the creation of new supply routes and stronger trade and investment ties between Russia and ASEAN. He also proposed joint projects in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, energy, finance, tourism and sustainable development.
Tuan said Russia-ASEAN trade was estimated at around $21 billion in 2025, while trade between Russia and Vietnam reached approximately $4.77 billion.
He said the next step should be to turn the Russia-ASEAN Action Plan for 2026–2030 into concrete projects with clearly identified partners and measurable outcomes.
A new strategic programme for trade and investment cooperation between Russia and ASEAN through 2035 is expected to be approved by the end of September, Nikita Kondratyev, director of the Russian Economic Development Ministry’s Department for Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects, said at the same forum.
The programme aims to increase bilateral trade to $45 billion by 2035. Kondratyev said greater infrastructure connectivity and a stronger presence of Russian technology companies in areas such as digitalisation and smart cities would help achieve the target.
The Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok from 1 to 4 September. Sputnik is the EEF’s general media partner.
Logo of the Russia - ASEAN Summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2026
World
Russia, ASEAN Plan to Deepen Cooperation in Key Sectors, Including Energy - Declaration
18 June, 10:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала