https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/vietnam-pitches-new-russia-asean-trade-corridor-1124671455.html

Vietnam Pitches New Russia-ASEAN Trade Corridor

Vietnam Pitches New Russia-ASEAN Trade Corridor

Sputnik International

Vietnam has proposed developing a new logistics corridor linking Russia’s Far East with ASEAN countries via Vietnam, Vietnamese Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan said at the Russia-ASEAN Business Dialogue session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026) in Vladivostok.

2026-09-02T14:25+0000

2026-09-02T14:25+0000

2026-09-03T09:25+0000

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“Vietnam is ready to play the role of an economic bridge. Russian companies can invest in manufacturing, high technology, energy, logistics and high-tech agriculture, serving not only the Vietnamese market but also ASEAN and international markets,” Tuan said.He called for the creation of new supply routes and stronger trade and investment ties between Russia and ASEAN. He also proposed joint projects in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, energy, finance, tourism and sustainable development.Tuan said Russia-ASEAN trade was estimated at around $21 billion in 2025, while trade between Russia and Vietnam reached approximately $4.77 billion.He said the next step should be to turn the Russia-ASEAN Action Plan for 2026–2030 into concrete projects with clearly identified partners and measurable outcomes.A new strategic programme for trade and investment cooperation between Russia and ASEAN through 2035 is expected to be approved by the end of September, Nikita Kondratyev, director of the Russian Economic Development Ministry’s Department for Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects, said at the same forum.The programme aims to increase bilateral trade to $45 billion by 2035. Kondratyev said greater infrastructure connectivity and a stronger presence of Russian technology companies in areas such as digitalisation and smart cities would help achieve the target.The Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok from 1 to 4 September. Sputnik is the EEF’s general media partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/russia-asean-plan-to-deepen-cooperation-in-key-sectors-including-energy---declaration-1124327731.html

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