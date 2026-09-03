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Indonesian President Invites Putin to Visit Indonesia
Indonesian President Invites Putin to Visit Indonesia
Sputnik International
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Thursday invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Indonesia.
2026-09-03T07:30+0000
2026-09-03T07:53+0000
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"I look forward to returning the hospitality granted to me by Russia and welcome President Putin and many of you in Indonesia," Subianto said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). Indonesia does not want to join any military alliances, but is ready to join economic ones, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said.Today trade is being used as a weapon, the routes for delivering goods are changing, and an alternative financial system is needed, the president said.The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an example of partnership aimed at achieving prosperity for everyone, Prabowo Subianto said.President of Indonesia also called for joint financing of strategic projects and substantive implementation of agreements reached at EEF.Moscow and Jakarta can foster a successful economic cooperation, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said.Trade between Russia and Indonesia grew to $5 billion in 2025 and needs to be doubled, the president said."One side's strengths can answer the other side's needs. This is the foundation for fair and durable trade. The results are already feasible. Last year, in 2025, our bilateral trade approached $5 billion," the president said.He proposed that Indonesia and Russia set a "clear challenge" of doubling trade within the first review period of the free trade agreement between Indonesia and the Eurasian Economic Union.Subianto called on Russian companies to come and operate in Indonesia.This will allow Indonesia to access wider Eurasian markets, he added.The EEF is taking place in Vladivostok from September 1-4. Sputnik is the EEF’s general media partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/putin-indonesia-one-of-russias-key-partners-in-southeast-asia-1124666792.html
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Indonesian President Invites Putin to Visit Indonesia

07:30 GMT 03.09.2026 (Updated: 07:53 GMT 03.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2026
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VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Thursday invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Indonesia.
"I look forward to returning the hospitality granted to me by Russia and welcome President Putin and many of you in Indonesia," Subianto said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
Indonesia does not want to join any military alliances, but is ready to join economic ones, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said.
"Indonesia does not want to join any military alliance, but we are ready to join economic ones," Prabowo Subianto said.
Today trade is being used as a weapon, the routes for delivering goods are changing, and an alternative financial system is needed, the president said.
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an example of partnership aimed at achieving prosperity for everyone, Prabowo Subianto said.
President of Indonesia also called for joint financing of strategic projects and substantive implementation of agreements reached at EEF.
Moscow and Jakarta can foster a successful economic cooperation, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said.
"The economies of Indonesia and Russia are not mirror image. I believe that is precisely why they can fit toward together," Subianto said.
Trade between Russia and Indonesia grew to $5 billion in 2025 and needs to be doubled, the president said.
"One side's strengths can answer the other side's needs. This is the foundation for fair and durable trade. The results are already feasible. Last year, in 2025, our bilateral trade approached $5 billion," the president said.
He proposed that Indonesia and Russia set a "clear challenge" of doubling trade within the first review period of the free trade agreement between Indonesia and the Eurasian Economic Union.
Subianto called on Russian companies to come and operate in Indonesia.
"I say directly to Russian businesses: come to Indonesia, work with us, produce with us. Let us build industries together, let us create value together," he said.
This will allow Indonesia to access wider Eurasian markets, he added.
The EEF is taking place in Vladivostok from September 1-4. Sputnik is the EEF’s general media partner.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2026
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Putin: Indonesia One of Russia's Key Partners in Southeast Asia
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