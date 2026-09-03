https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/indonesian-president-invites-putin-to-visit-indonesia-1124668698.html

Indonesian President Invites Putin to Visit Indonesia

Indonesian President Invites Putin to Visit Indonesia

Sputnik International

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Thursday invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Indonesia.

2026-09-03T07:30+0000

2026-09-03T07:30+0000

2026-09-03T07:53+0000

world

prabowo subianto

vladimir putin

russia

indonesia

eef

eurasian economic union

cooperation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/03/1124668530_0:53:3451:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_32881ffb5ade77605823d7eff6c44a17.jpg

"I look forward to returning the hospitality granted to me by Russia and welcome President Putin and many of you in Indonesia," Subianto said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). Indonesia does not want to join any military alliances, but is ready to join economic ones, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said.Today trade is being used as a weapon, the routes for delivering goods are changing, and an alternative financial system is needed, the president said.The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an example of partnership aimed at achieving prosperity for everyone, Prabowo Subianto said.President of Indonesia also called for joint financing of strategic projects and substantive implementation of agreements reached at EEF.Moscow and Jakarta can foster a successful economic cooperation, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said.Trade between Russia and Indonesia grew to $5 billion in 2025 and needs to be doubled, the president said."One side's strengths can answer the other side's needs. This is the foundation for fair and durable trade. The results are already feasible. Last year, in 2025, our bilateral trade approached $5 billion," the president said.He proposed that Indonesia and Russia set a "clear challenge" of doubling trade within the first review period of the free trade agreement between Indonesia and the Eurasian Economic Union.Subianto called on Russian companies to come and operate in Indonesia.This will allow Indonesia to access wider Eurasian markets, he added.The EEF is taking place in Vladivostok from September 1-4. Sputnik is the EEF’s general media partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/putin-indonesia-one-of-russias-key-partners-in-southeast-asia-1124666792.html

russia

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

prabowo subianto, vladimir putin, russia, indonesia, eef, eurasian economic union, cooperation