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Putin: Indonesia One of Russia's Key Partners in Southeast Asia
Putin: Indonesia One of Russia's Key Partners in Southeast Asia
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Indonesian сounterpart Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the 2026 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
2026-09-03T04:14+0000
2026-09-03T05:14+0000
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"Indonesia is one of Russia's key partners in Southeast Asia. We have been bound by ties of friendship for many years," Putin said.He thanked his Indonesian counterpart for his visit and for agreeing to participate in the 2026 Eastern Economic Forum as a guest of honor.The Russian president also mentioned the work of a dedicated bilateral commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation. For his part, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto stressed the need to strengthen maritime cooperation with Russia.He also highlighted the benefits of Indonesia’s participation in the Eastern Economic Forum, which he said "provides a great opportunity to strengthen cooperation in our region.” Economic ties between the two countries have been growing steadily, with bilateral trade increasing by 12% in 2025. The two countries maintain regular political dialogue, both at the highest level and between their respective foreign ministries. They also continue to develop parliamentary and interparty exchanges.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/indonesia-ready-to-increase-import-of-russian-oil---energy-minister-1124356259.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/russias-relations-with-indonesia-developing-very-successfully---putin-1124588691.html
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vladimir putin, prabowo subianto, eastern economic forum, meeting, cooperation

Putin: Indonesia One of Russia's Key Partners in Southeast Asia

04:14 GMT 03.09.2026 (Updated: 05:14 GMT 03.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Indonesian сounterpart Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the 2026 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
"Indonesia is one of Russia's key partners in Southeast Asia. We have been bound by ties of friendship for many years," Putin said.
He thanked his Indonesian counterpart for his visit and for agreeing to participate in the 2026 Eastern Economic Forum as a guest of honor.
“Bilateral trade is developing and continues to grow. Last year, it increased by more than 12%,” Putin added.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2026
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The Russian president also mentioned the work of a dedicated bilateral commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation.
“Our cooperation covers agriculture, shipbuilding, information technology and energy, including nuclear energy,” Putin emphasized.
For his part, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto stressed the need to strengthen maritime cooperation with Russia.

“We are both part of the Pacific region, and cooperation in the maritime sector and in improving connectivity is very important to us,” Subianto noted.

He also highlighted the benefits of Indonesia’s participation in the Eastern Economic Forum, which he said "provides a great opportunity to strengthen cooperation in our region.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian president-elect Prabowo Subianto - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2026
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This is Prabowo Subianto’s second visit to Russia in 2026 and the sixth high-level contact between the leaders of the two countries. Indonesia is now one of Russia’s key partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

Economic ties between the two countries have been growing steadily, with bilateral trade increasing by 12% in 2025. The two countries maintain regular political dialogue, both at the highest level and between their respective foreign ministries. They also continue to develop parliamentary and interparty exchanges.
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