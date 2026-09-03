https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/putin-indonesia-one-of-russias-key-partners-in-southeast-asia-1124666792.html

Putin: Indonesia One of Russia's Key Partners in Southeast Asia

Putin: Indonesia One of Russia's Key Partners in Southeast Asia

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Indonesian сounterpart Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the 2026 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

2026-09-03T04:14+0000

2026-09-03T04:14+0000

2026-09-03T05:14+0000

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"Indonesia is one of Russia's key partners in Southeast Asia. We have been bound by ties of friendship for many years," Putin said.He thanked his Indonesian counterpart for his visit and for agreeing to participate in the 2026 Eastern Economic Forum as a guest of honor.The Russian president also mentioned the work of a dedicated bilateral commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation. For his part, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto stressed the need to strengthen maritime cooperation with Russia.He also highlighted the benefits of Indonesia’s participation in the Eastern Economic Forum, which he said "provides a great opportunity to strengthen cooperation in our region.” Economic ties between the two countries have been growing steadily, with bilateral trade increasing by 12% in 2025. The two countries maintain regular political dialogue, both at the highest level and between their respective foreign ministries. They also continue to develop parliamentary and interparty exchanges.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/indonesia-ready-to-increase-import-of-russian-oil---energy-minister-1124356259.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/russias-relations-with-indonesia-developing-very-successfully---putin-1124588691.html

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