LIVE UPDATES: Agreement Must Be Reached Primarily Between Russia and Ukraine - Putin

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a key speech at a plenary session of the 2026 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov earlier said that Putin will touch upon “very important” issues during his speech which will in particular focus on the well-being of residents of the Russian Far East.
The plenary session is attended by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral, Myanmar's First Vice President U Nyo Saw, and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.
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