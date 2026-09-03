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LIVE UPDATES: Agreement Must Be Reached Primarily Between Russia and Ukraine - Putin
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LIVE UPDATES: Agreement Must Be Reached Primarily Between Russia and Ukraine - Putin
LIVE UPDATES: Agreement Must Be Reached Primarily Between Russia and Ukraine - Putin
Sputnik International
The 2026 Eastern Economic Forum kicked off in the Russian city of Vladivostok on September 1. The main theme of the four-day event is "The Far East – development for the benefit of people."
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russia, vladivostok, eastern economic forum, vladimir putin, speech, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
russia, vladivostok, eastern economic forum, vladimir putin, speech, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Agreement Must Be Reached Primarily Between Russia and Ukraine - Putin

05:53 GMT 03.09.2026 (Updated: 08:23 GMT 03.09.2026)
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The 2026 Eastern Economic Forum kicked off in the Russian city of Vladivostok on September 1. The main theme of the four-day event is "The Far East – development for the benefit of people."
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a key speech at a plenary session of the 2026 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov earlier said that Putin will touch upon “very important” issues during his speech which will in particular focus on the well-being of residents of the Russian Far East.
The plenary session is attended by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral, ​​Myanmar's First Vice President U Nyo Saw, and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
09:12 GMT 03.09.2026
Putin Calls Reports of Possible Freezing Russians' Deposits Typical Disinformation
The reports about the possibility of freezing Russians' deposits are a typical example of disinformation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"This is just disinformation. By the way, they are quite silly," Putin said.
The Russian economy in a completely stable state, Putin said, so "on what grounds" would the government freeze bank savings of people.
09:10 GMT 03.09.2026
Russia's Stock Market in Slight Decline, But Will Gradually Recover - Putin
The stock market is one of the most important tools for economic development, and currently the Russian stock market is in slight decline, but it will gradually recover, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"The stock market, of course, is one of the most important tools for ensuring economic development. Yes, we understand that it is currently in a slight decline, but I am sure everything will gradually recover, with macroeconomic indicators being maintained and strengthened," Putin said.
09:09 GMT 03.09.2026
Russia's Monetary Policy Cannot Be Described as Overly Tight - Putin
Russia's monetary policy cannot be described as overly tight, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"And it cannot be said that our monetary policy is overly tight . Well, what about all these tools that the government offers — the investment factory, various preferential programs under the Industry Ministry, a whole range of them? You see, if you take them all together, there would not be enough space — all these are benefits, all these are subsidies of one kind or another, either for specific large-scale projects or by sector," Putin said.
08:56 GMT 03.09.2026
Organizing New Investments Cycle Requires State, Businesses to Fulfill Obligations - Putin
Organizing new cycle of investments requires both state, businesses to fulfill their obligations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"When we talk about public-private partnership — one of the promising areas for organizing a new investment cycle — it is important that both parties, both representatives of the private sector and the state, fulfill their obligations and meet their commitments," Putin said.
The state must create conditions for investments in areas that are important for economy, Putin said.
"We have major investment projects — their cycle has essentially been completed, and we need to start a new cycle. The major projects, I will not list them all now, are being implemented by private companies with the support of the state, primarily with the support of creating the necessary infrastructure and they are being completed, and they are being completed successfully. And we need a new cycle," Putin added.
Investments in Russia's economy will be made under the conditions of stability, Putin said, adding that he is confident that ideas to launch a new investment cycle will be found.
08:53 GMT 03.09.2026
Russian Economic Growth in Last 3 Years Significantly Higher Than European Average - Putin
The growth of the Russian economy in the last three years has been significantly higher than the European average, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Over the past three years, our economic growth has been significantly higher than the European average," Putin said.
The growth of Russian economy continues, and it may exceed projected 0.6%, the president said, adding that he meets with representatives of businesses and the banking sector every day and is familiar with their discussions about economic development.
08:44 GMT 03.09.2026
Russia Preparing to Start Up Pipeline to Sever Bay Oil Terminal - Putin
Russia will soon put a major pipeline into service that will lead to a new oil terminal at the Sever Bay seaport, which is part of the Vostok Oil project, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"I would like to note a landmark event that will take place very soon. The main oil pipeline to the new terminal at Sever Bay will be launched and the first oil will be shipped at one of our largest Arctic projects, Vostok Oil in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. It will be shipped to customers along our polar sea routes," Putin said.
Vostok Oil is Rosneft’s flagship project based on the Taymyr Peninsula. It includes the already developed oil fields of the Vankor cluster and new fields in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory. The project's resource base is estimated at 7 billion tonnes of liquid hydrocarbons.
08:44 GMT 03.09.2026
Russia to Restart Investment Cycle Thanks to Stable Economic Conditions - Putin
The investment cycle in Russia will be restarted due to stable conditions in the country's economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Due to stable economic conditions ... As for the sources of investment, and we are trying to work in this direction, they can be very different," Putin said.
Russia is working to create stable economic conditions, the president said, pointing to the deliberate nature of financial authorities' decisions regarding the key rate in order to maintain macroeconomic stability.
"As for the sources of investment, we are trying to work in this direction. As for the sources, they can be very different. If we create stable conditions in the economy, then investments will come from abroad. And they come ... in those projects that are of significant interest to them," Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.
It is impossible to even speak about investments without macroeconomic stability, the president said, adding that it is also impossible to make long-term investment plans in conditions of galloping inflation.
08:30 GMT 03.09.2026
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2026
World
Agreement Must Be Reached Primarily Between Russia and Ukraine - Putin
08:30 GMT
08:22 GMT 03.09.2026
Trump Committed to Positive, Constructive Work - Putin
US President Donald Trump is committed to positive and constructive work, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"As far as I understand, President Trump feels and, I can see, is inclined towards such positive and constructive work," Putin said.
Contacts with the Trump-appointed representatives of the US administration for dialogue with Russia are underway, Putin added.
08:17 GMT 03.09.2026
Russia Supports Restoration of Full-Fledged Relations With United States - Putin
Russia supports the restoration of full-fledged relations with the United States, but it also depends on Washington, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are in favor of restoring relations with the United States in a full‑fledged manner. But this depends not only on us, it depends on the American side," Putin said.

Russia's contacts with the US administration continue, Putin said.
"We have many friends from the United States," Putin said.
08:16 GMT 03.09.2026
Chances for Settlement of Ukrainian Conflict Exist - Putin
There are chances for a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Are there any chances [for a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict]? In my opinion, yes, there are," Putin said.
First of all, it is Russia and Ukraine that should come to an agreement, the president said.
At the same time, Russia is grateful to everyone who is trying to contribute to the resolution of the conflict, the president said, adding that China is constantly focusing on resolving the conflict and believes that the problem should be solved by peaceful means.
07:56 GMT 03.09.2026
Fiftieth Anniversary of Victory nuclear powered icebreaker escorting the Baltica tanker of Sovcomflot along the Northern Sea Route from Murmansk to China's Ningbo harbor. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2026
World
Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor to Bolster Russia’s Role as Eurasian Logistics Hub - Expert
07:55 GMT
07:51 GMT 03.09.2026
Necessary to Develop New Types of Generation, Including Solar, Hydro Generation - Putin
It is necessary to develop new types of generation, including solar and hydro generation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"As for the energy sector, we will also act in a modern way. There are a lot of tasks here, a lot, we need to create a new generation. And we talked with our colleagues yesterday, we need to create hydrogenation, solar energy, wind energy, nuclear energy, including large-scale and low-power units," Putin said.
Russia does not only talk about importance of developing small nuclear power plants, but is also the only country in the world that is building them, the president added.
07:51 GMT 03.09.2026
Transport Links, Logistics Very Important to Russia as Largest State in World - Putin
Russia has the largest territory in the world, so transport links and logistics are very important for the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"I would like to remind you that we have the largest territory in the world, the largest. There are no countries larger than Russia in terms of territory. And logistics and transport links are very important," Putin said
07:31 GMT 03.09.2026
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2026
World
Indonesian President Invites Putin to Visit Indonesia
07:30 GMT
07:01 GMT 03.09.2026
Russia Has One of Lowest Level of Public Debt in World - Putin
The level of Russia's public debt is one of the lowest in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"There is a deficit, but it is not critical, if we keep in mind that we have one of the lowest public debt rates in the world, then there is nothing critical here," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026).
Additionally, Putin said that investments in Russia recently declined, partly due to the authorities' deliberate policy aimed at suppressing inflation.
07:00 GMT 03.09.2026
Hyper-Surge in Inflation Threatened Russia, But We Did Not Allow It - Putin
There was a threat of a hyper-surge in inflation in Russia, but we did not allow it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"The goal [of the policy pursued by the Central Bank and the Russian government] is to suppress inflation. We could not allow any hyper‑surge, even though such a threat existed," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026).
The main task now to create conditions for private investments, Putin added.
"Yes, there is a deficit [in the federal budget], but it is not critical. If we take into account that we have one of the lowest levels of public debt in the world, then there is nothing critical here," Putin said.
It is necessary to use budget funds rationally and set priorities, the president said.
"Currently, our annual inflation rate is 6.3%. The goal is being achieved. It is important not to overcooling the economy. We understand this perfectly," Putin added.
06:39 GMT 03.09.2026
"Almost all Russian Far Eastern regions are experiencing high economic activity. This is particularly noticeable in small and medium-sized businesses, which employ approximately a third of the working population. This is a good indicator," Putin said.
This result indicates that the Russian Far East is on the rise, entrepreneurs see prospects for development and expansion, and citizens understand that their knowledge and skills are in demand and can yield tangible results for the region, the country as a whole, and for individual citizens, he added.
06:36 GMT 03.09.2026
06:36 GMT 03.09.2026
The Length of the Quantum Network in Russia Exceeds 7.800 Kilometers - Putin
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