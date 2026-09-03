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Agreement Must Be Reached Primarily Between Russia and Ukraine - Putin
Agreement Must Be Reached Primarily Between Russia and Ukraine - Putin
Sputnik International
There are chances for a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
2026-09-03T08:30+0000
2026-09-03T08:30+0000
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"Are there any chances [for a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict]? In my opinion, yes, there are," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026).First of all, it is Russia and Ukraine that should come to an agreement, the president said.At the same time, Russia is grateful to everyone who is trying to contribute to the resolution of the conflict, the president said, adding that China is constantly focusing on resolving the conflict and believes that the problem should be solved by peaceful means.Russia's contacts with Ukraine continue, primarily via intelligence services, Putin said.Manifestations of state terrorism by Kiev are complicating the possibilities for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Putin said."We have just heard about threats of attacks on civilian aircraft, which is, of course, a manifestation of state terrorism. And this complicates, of course, complicates the possibility of holding bilateral peace talks," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026), also referring to Norway's seizure of a Russian ship.Western allies of Ukraine who remain silent are becoming accomplices of international terrorism, the president added.On Tuesday, Putin called Vladimir Zelensky's threats against civilian aircraft in the Russian sky a claim for state terrorism.Russia's pacific coast city of Vladivostok is hosting the EEF-2026 on September 1-4. Sputnik is a general media partner of the EEF.
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Agreement Must Be Reached Primarily Between Russia and Ukraine - Putin

08:30 GMT 03.09.2026
© Sputnik / Pelagiya Tikhonova / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2026
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There are chances for a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Are there any chances [for a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict]? In my opinion, yes, there are," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026).
First of all, it is Russia and Ukraine that should come to an agreement, the president said.
At the same time, Russia is grateful to everyone who is trying to contribute to the resolution of the conflict, the president said, adding that China is constantly focusing on resolving the conflict and believes that the problem should be solved by peaceful means.
Russia's contacts with Ukraine continue, primarily via intelligence services, Putin said.
"Indeed, contacts do exist. They continue in the current mode as well, primarily through the special services," Putin said.
Manifestations of state terrorism by Kiev are complicating the possibilities for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Putin said.
"We have just heard about threats of attacks on civilian aircraft, which is, of course, a manifestation of state terrorism. And this complicates, of course, complicates the possibility of holding bilateral peace talks," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026), also referring to Norway's seizure of a Russian ship.
Western allies of Ukraine who remain silent are becoming accomplices of international terrorism, the president added.
On Tuesday, Putin called Vladimir Zelensky's threats against civilian aircraft in the Russian sky a claim for state terrorism.
Russia's pacific coast city of Vladivostok is hosting the EEF-2026 on September 1-4. Sputnik is a general media partner of the EEF.
Aeroflot Airbus A321-251NX at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2026
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