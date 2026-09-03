https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/agreement-must-be-reached-primarily-between-russia-and-ukraine---putin-1124670035.html

Agreement Must Be Reached Primarily Between Russia and Ukraine - Putin

Agreement Must Be Reached Primarily Between Russia and Ukraine - Putin

Sputnik International

There are chances for a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

2026-09-03T08:30+0000

2026-09-03T08:30+0000

2026-09-03T08:30+0000

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"Are there any chances [for a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict]? In my opinion, yes, there are," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026).First of all, it is Russia and Ukraine that should come to an agreement, the president said.At the same time, Russia is grateful to everyone who is trying to contribute to the resolution of the conflict, the president said, adding that China is constantly focusing on resolving the conflict and believes that the problem should be solved by peaceful means.Russia's contacts with Ukraine continue, primarily via intelligence services, Putin said.Manifestations of state terrorism by Kiev are complicating the possibilities for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Putin said."We have just heard about threats of attacks on civilian aircraft, which is, of course, a manifestation of state terrorism. And this complicates, of course, complicates the possibility of holding bilateral peace talks," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026), also referring to Norway's seizure of a Russian ship.Western allies of Ukraine who remain silent are becoming accomplices of international terrorism, the president added.On Tuesday, Putin called Vladimir Zelensky's threats against civilian aircraft in the Russian sky a claim for state terrorism.Russia's pacific coast city of Vladivostok is hosting the EEF-2026 on September 1-4. Sputnik is a general media partner of the EEF.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/un-worried-about-expansion-of-ukraine-crisis-amid-zelenskys-threats-to-airlines-flying-over-russia-1124666227.html

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