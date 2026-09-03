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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/pakistans-look-east-and-russias-pivot-to-east-converge-in-vladivostok---expert-1124673768.html
Pakistan's Look East and Russia's Pivot to East Converge in Vladivostok - Expert
Pakistan's Look East and Russia's Pivot to East Converge in Vladivostok - Expert
Sputnik International
The Asia-Pacific is the world's growth engine, and Russia's Far East is its gateway, says Abdullah Khan, Director of the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.
2026-09-03T12:07+0000
2026-09-03T12:07+0000
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"For Pakistan this is not distant geopolitics—it is the eastern end of the same Eurasian map we are trying to connect through INSTC, Gwadar, and our SCO chairmanship."The key Far East indicators Pakistan should study: GRP more than tripled in 11 years, 25 trillion rubles invested, and unemployment at a record 2.2%. Putin shows that 'development for the people' is not a slogan, Khan notes.Russia is building the 21st-century Far East with small modular nuclear plants, rare-earth green mining, and a 7,800 km quantum network. Pakistan, already importing Russian energy and eyeing EAEU trade, cannot afford to stay on the sidelines, Khan added.Ambassador Faisal Tirmizi is in Vladivostok participating in the Eastern Economic Forum, which is taking place these days, discussing connectivity, culture, and an SCO Bank. Combined with Putin's emphasis on equal partnership in the Asia-Pacific, this is exactly the Look East moment Islamabad has been preparing for, the expert noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/russias-far-east-to-turn-into-full-fledged-asian-pacific-industrial-hub---experts-1124670221.html
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Pakistan's Look East and Russia's Pivot to East Converge in Vladivostok - Expert

12:07 GMT 03.09.2026
© Sputnik / Alexandr KryazhevThe Golden Bridge across the Golden Horn Bay in Vladivostok.
The Golden Bridge across the Golden Horn Bay in Vladivostok. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2026
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
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The Asia-Pacific is the world's growth engine, and Russia's Far East is its gateway, says Abdullah Khan, Director of the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.
"For Pakistan this is not distant geopolitics—it is the eastern end of the same Eurasian map we are trying to connect through INSTC, Gwadar, and our SCO chairmanship."
The key Far East indicators Pakistan should study: GRP more than tripled in 11 years, 25 trillion rubles invested, and unemployment at a record 2.2%. Putin shows that 'development for the people' is not a slogan, Khan notes.

Russia is building the 21st-century Far East with small modular nuclear plants, rare-earth green mining, and a 7,800 km quantum network. Pakistan, already importing Russian energy and eyeing EAEU trade, cannot afford to stay on the sidelines, Khan added.

Ambassador Faisal Tirmizi is in Vladivostok participating in the Eastern Economic Forum, which is taking place these days, discussing connectivity, culture, and an SCO Bank. Combined with Putin's emphasis on equal partnership in the Asia-Pacific, this is exactly the Look East moment Islamabad has been preparing for, the expert noted.
"Russia's pivot to the East and Pakistan's Look East are no longer parallel tracks. They meet in Vladivostok—and in the corridors that can now run from Gwadar to the Pacific," Khan emphasized.
Part of the Baikal–Amur Mainline in the Russian Far East. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2026
Analysis
Russia’s Far East to Turn Into Full-Fledged Asian-Pacific Industrial Hub - Experts
08:41 GMT
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