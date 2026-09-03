https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/pakistans-look-east-and-russias-pivot-to-east-converge-in-vladivostok---expert-1124673768.html

Pakistan's Look East and Russia's Pivot to East Converge in Vladivostok - Expert

Pakistan's Look East and Russia's Pivot to East Converge in Vladivostok - Expert

Sputnik International

The Asia-Pacific is the world's growth engine, and Russia's Far East is its gateway, says Abdullah Khan, Director of the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

2026-09-03T12:07+0000

2026-09-03T12:07+0000

2026-09-03T12:07+0000

world

pakistan

vladimir putin

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shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

international north-south transport corridor (instc)

vladivostok

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"For Pakistan this is not distant geopolitics—it is the eastern end of the same Eurasian map we are trying to connect through INSTC, Gwadar, and our SCO chairmanship."The key Far East indicators Pakistan should study: GRP more than tripled in 11 years, 25 trillion rubles invested, and unemployment at a record 2.2%. Putin shows that 'development for the people' is not a slogan, Khan notes.Russia is building the 21st-century Far East with small modular nuclear plants, rare-earth green mining, and a 7,800 km quantum network. Pakistan, already importing Russian energy and eyeing EAEU trade, cannot afford to stay on the sidelines, Khan added.Ambassador Faisal Tirmizi is in Vladivostok participating in the Eastern Economic Forum, which is taking place these days, discussing connectivity, culture, and an SCO Bank. Combined with Putin's emphasis on equal partnership in the Asia-Pacific, this is exactly the Look East moment Islamabad has been preparing for, the expert noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/russias-far-east-to-turn-into-full-fledged-asian-pacific-industrial-hub---experts-1124670221.html

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pakistan, vladimir putin, russia, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), international north-south transport corridor (instc), vladivostok