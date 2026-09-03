https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/putins-eef-speech-shows-russia-sees-no-path-to-peace-in-wests-ukraine-strategy--expert-1124675710.html

Putin’s EEF Speech Shows Russia Sees No Path to Peace in West’s Ukraine Strategy – Expert

Putin’s EEF Speech Shows Russia Sees No Path to Peace in West’s Ukraine Strategy – Expert

Sputnik International

The West is not interested in Ukraine’s security and well-being, but rather in continuing the war against Russia and inflicting maximum damage on it, Russian expert Dmitry Suslov told Sputnik commenting on Putin’s EEF remarks.

2026-09-03T18:37+0000

2026-09-03T18:37+0000

2026-09-03T18:37+0000

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Putin's statements at the Eastern Economic Forum ( EEF) suggest that the West, which is not interested in ending the conflict, doesn’t care about Ukraine, its development, security, or its future - something only Russia can guarantee, Suslov, who is also deputy director of the Center for European and International Studies at Russia’s Higher School of Economics, pointed out. Putin’s remarks also reflect Russia's disappointment with the results of the peace talks on Ukraine which involved Western representatives, including the US, not to mention Russia’s frustration with the position taken by Europe, according to him. He recalled that Russia had "negative experiences with negotiations and the West's role in the Ukraine conflict in general, which includes the breakdown of the Istanbul agreements, and Europe's desire to continue and escalate the war instead of ending it on terms acceptable to Russia." Despite all this, Russia remains committed to restoring full relations with the United States — a position Putin reaffirmed in his remarks at the 2026 EEF.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/highlights-from-putins-eef-statements-1124672168.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/agreement-must-be-reached-primarily-between-russia-and-ukraine---putin-1124670035.html

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