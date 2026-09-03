https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/putins-eef-speech-shows-russia-sees-no-path-to-peace-in-wests-ukraine-strategy--expert-1124675710.html
Putin’s EEF Speech Shows Russia Sees No Path to Peace in West’s Ukraine Strategy – Expert
Putin’s EEF Speech Shows Russia Sees No Path to Peace in West’s Ukraine Strategy – Expert
Sputnik International
The West is not interested in Ukraine’s security and well-being, but rather in continuing the war against Russia and inflicting maximum damage on it, Russian expert Dmitry Suslov told Sputnik commenting on Putin’s EEF remarks.
2026-09-03T18:37+0000
2026-09-03T18:37+0000
2026-09-03T18:37+0000
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Putin's statements at the Eastern Economic Forum ( EEF) suggest that the West, which is not interested in ending the conflict, doesn’t care about Ukraine, its development, security, or its future - something only Russia can guarantee, Suslov, who is also deputy director of the Center for European and International Studies at Russia’s Higher School of Economics, pointed out. Putin’s remarks also reflect Russia's disappointment with the results of the peace talks on Ukraine which involved Western representatives, including the US, not to mention Russia’s frustration with the position taken by Europe, according to him. He recalled that Russia had "negative experiences with negotiations and the West's role in the Ukraine conflict in general, which includes the breakdown of the Istanbul agreements, and Europe's desire to continue and escalate the war instead of ending it on terms acceptable to Russia." Despite all this, Russia remains committed to restoring full relations with the United States — a position Putin reaffirmed in his remarks at the 2026 EEF.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/highlights-from-putins-eef-statements-1124672168.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/agreement-must-be-reached-primarily-between-russia-and-ukraine---putin-1124670035.html
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Putin’s EEF Speech Shows Russia Sees No Path to Peace in West’s Ukraine Strategy – Expert
The West is not interested in Ukraine’s security and well-being, but rather in continuing the war against Russia and inflicting maximum damage on it, ideally leading to its strategic defeat, Dmitry Suslov of the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy told Sputnik commenting on President Putin’s remarks at the 2026 EEF in Vladivostok.
Putin's statements at the Eastern Economic Forum ( EEF) suggest that the West, which is not interested in ending the conflict, doesn’t care about Ukraine, its development, security, or its future - something only Russia can guarantee, Suslov, who is also deputy director of the Center for European and International Studies at Russia’s Higher School of Economics, pointed out.
The only thing Europe and the West can guarantee is Ukraine's continued use as a disposable asset in the war against Russia, Suslov said.
Putin’s remarks also reflect Russia's disappointment with the results of the peace talks on Ukraine which involved Western representatives, including the US, not to mention Russia’s frustration with the position taken by Europe, according to him.
"In this regard, reaching an agreement with the West on the terms of a conflict settlement will indeed be extremely difficult, if not impossible. Ukraine, in turn, is interested in its own survival as a state and in creating conditions for its security and future development," Suslov noted.
He recalled that Russia had "negative experiences with negotiations and the West's role in the Ukraine conflict in general, which includes the breakdown of the Istanbul agreements, and Europe's desire to continue and escalate the war instead of ending it on terms acceptable to Russia."
"It is Russia and Ukraine that must negotiate with each other. And this, incidentally, also closely correlates with Putin's words in Bishkek [at the SCO summit] — about why we're not eliminating Ukraine's top leadership, but are still leaving them a chance for serious negotiations to begin between the two sides," the expert said.
Despite all this, Russia remains committed to restoring full relations with the United States — a position Putin reaffirmed in his remarks at the 2026 EEF.