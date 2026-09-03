https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/russia-and-thailand-to-jointly-combat-illegal-circulation-of-digital-currencies-1124677931.html

Russia and Thailand to Jointly Combat Illegal Circulation of Digital Currencies

Russia and Thailand to Jointly Combat Illegal Circulation of Digital Currencies

Sputnik International

Russia and Thailand will continue cooperation on combating crimes, including the illegal circulation of digital currencies, under a new cooperation program signed in Vladivostok by Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan and Thai Prosecutor General Itthiphon Keutthip.

2026-09-03T16:36+0000

2026-09-03T16:36+0000

2026-09-03T16:36+0000

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"Relations between the Russian Federation and the Kingdom of Thailand are developing dynamically and constructively, based on the principles of respect for sovereignty, consideration of the interests of both countries, and unconditional compliance with international legal norms," Gutsan said during talks with his Thai counterpart.The Russian prosecutor general noted that cooperation between the Russian and Thai prosecutor’s offices has been ongoing under a 2012 agreement. Two interagency cooperation programs have already been successfully implemented.The updated 2027–2028 cooperation program signed after the talks includes discussions on combating crimes in the tax, financial, and banking sectors and illegal circulation of digital currencies, as well as protecting the rights of entrepreneurs.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/russia-and-thailand-open-new-cashless-payment-tourism-page-1124370032.html

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