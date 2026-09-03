https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/ukraines-nato-enabled-attacks-promise-to-turn-russia-into-impregnable-air-defense-fortress-1124673523.html
Ukraine’s NATO-Enabled Attacks Promise to Turn Russia Into Impregnable Air Defense Fortress
Ukraine’s NATO-Enabled Attacks Promise to Turn Russia Into Impregnable Air Defense Fortress
Sputnik International
Zelensky’s 40-day summer campaign of drone and missile attacks on Russian logistical and civilian targets has failed, with President Putin ordering a rapid, significant increase in the output “of the most in-demand air defense systems." National Defense Magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik how Russia is making that happen.
2026-09-03T18:37+0000
2026-09-03T18:37+0000
2026-09-03T18:37+0000
analysis
military & intelligence
igor korotchenko
russia
ukraine
nato
buk
s-400
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Russia is making it happen - National Defense Magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik - with the following key ingredients to a powerful, multilayered air defense network.Increasing production of all these systems “is critically important for covering both the country’s territory and its most important strategic facilities, including oil and gas production and processing sites,” Korotchenko said.“Furthermore, it’s necessary to expand the range of airspace monitoring radars, which serve as the eyes and ears of the air defense shield.”Tricks Up Russia’s SleeveBesides these tried and tested modern systems, opportunities exist to dust off legacy systems and adapt them to modern battlefield realities, the observer explained.New designs include the Bizon air defense system, designed to engage small, low-flying aerial targets, “which pose challenges for traditional air defense systems.”“It uses 7.62mm PKT machineguns, independently detects and locks on to drones, transmitting target designations to the guns. The operator is simply left with the decision on whether or not to destroy them.”Finally, Korotchenko touted the capabilities of the new Pantsir-SMD variant and its compact, low-priced Gvozd missiles, developed specifically to target drones (up to 48 missiles per compliment). “These missiles allow for the efficient use of ammunition by selecting the missile type to engage a specific target.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russian-air-defenses-destroy-313-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1124642742.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/blowback-natos-proxy-war-turned-russia-into-an-air-defense-superpower-1124605028.html
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military & intelligence, igor korotchenko, russia, ukraine, nato, buk, s-400
military & intelligence, igor korotchenko, russia, ukraine, nato, buk, s-400
Ukraine’s NATO-Enabled Attacks Promise to Turn Russia Into Impregnable Air Defense Fortress
Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday, President Putin said the key to preventing Ukrainian drone and missile attacks lies in strengthening air defenses.
Russia is making it happen - National Defense Magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik - with the following key ingredients to a powerful, multilayered air defense network.
Pantsir and Tor-M2 air defense systems for short-range engagements
Buk-M3s, “which have proven themselves highly effective in repelling strikes against the most complex targets, such as cruise missiles and operational-tactical missiles,” for medium-range defense
S-300V4 and S-400 systems for long-range encounters
Increasing production of all these systems “is critically important for covering both the country’s territory and its most important strategic facilities, including oil and gas production and processing sites,” Korotchenko said.
“Furthermore, it’s necessary to expand the range of airspace monitoring radars, which serve as the eyes and ears of the air defense shield.”
Tricks Up Russia’s Sleeve
Besides these tried and tested modern systems, opportunities exist to dust off legacy systems and adapt them to modern battlefield realities, the observer explained.
For example, modernizing the 60s-vintage Zu-23 AA gun by fitting it with electro-optical sensors, a laser rangefinder, visual targeting TV hookup and programmable shell detonation system would “effectively transform these old Soviet artillery mounts into high-precision weapons, guaranteed to detect and destroy” enemy targets like Ukraine’s Liutyi class airplane-style drones.
New designs include the Bizon air defense system, designed to engage small, low-flying aerial targets, “which pose challenges for traditional air defense systems.”
“It uses 7.62mm PKT machineguns, independently detects and locks on to drones, transmitting target designations to the guns. The operator is simply left with the decision on whether or not to destroy them.”
Finally, Korotchenko touted the capabilities of the new Pantsir-SMD variant and its compact, low-priced Gvozd missiles, developed specifically to target drones (up to 48 missiles per compliment). “These missiles allow for the efficient use of ammunition by selecting the missile type to engage a specific target.”
“The most important thing is to maximize production rates, fully advance fund state defense procurement, and provide all possible assistance and benefits to enterprises producing the specified range of air defense weapons and equipment,” Korotchenko summed up.