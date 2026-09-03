https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/ukraines-nato-enabled-attacks-promise-to-turn-russia-into-impregnable-air-defense-fortress-1124673523.html

Ukraine’s NATO-Enabled Attacks Promise to Turn Russia Into Impregnable Air Defense Fortress

Ukraine’s NATO-Enabled Attacks Promise to Turn Russia Into Impregnable Air Defense Fortress

Sputnik International

Zelensky’s 40-day summer campaign of drone and missile attacks on Russian logistical and civilian targets has failed, with President Putin ordering a rapid, significant increase in the output “of the most in-demand air defense systems." National Defense Magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik how Russia is making that happen.

2026-09-03T18:37+0000

2026-09-03T18:37+0000

2026-09-03T18:37+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

igor korotchenko

russia

ukraine

nato

buk

s-400

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/19/1122128979_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0b520a062d6563981c718dfe6e9bdffd.jpg

Russia is making it happen - National Defense Magazine editor-in-chief Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik - with the following key ingredients to a powerful, multilayered air defense network.Increasing production of all these systems “is critically important for covering both the country’s territory and its most important strategic facilities, including oil and gas production and processing sites,” Korotchenko said.“Furthermore, it’s necessary to expand the range of airspace monitoring radars, which serve as the eyes and ears of the air defense shield.”Tricks Up Russia’s SleeveBesides these tried and tested modern systems, opportunities exist to dust off legacy systems and adapt them to modern battlefield realities, the observer explained.New designs include the Bizon air defense system, designed to engage small, low-flying aerial targets, “which pose challenges for traditional air defense systems.”“It uses 7.62mm PKT machineguns, independently detects and locks on to drones, transmitting target designations to the guns. The operator is simply left with the decision on whether or not to destroy them.”Finally, Korotchenko touted the capabilities of the new Pantsir-SMD variant and its compact, low-priced Gvozd missiles, developed specifically to target drones (up to 48 missiles per compliment). “These missiles allow for the efficient use of ammunition by selecting the missile type to engage a specific target.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russian-air-defenses-destroy-313-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1124642742.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/blowback-natos-proxy-war-turned-russia-into-an-air-defense-superpower-1124605028.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military & intelligence, igor korotchenko, russia, ukraine, nato, buk, s-400