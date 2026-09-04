Adam Telle: A Political Insider-Turned-Acting US Army Secretary
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterThe Pentagon is seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Washington
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
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President Trump named Adam Telle as Acting Secretary of the Army, replacing Dan Driscoll, who resigned after months of quiet but fierce clashes with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
So who is the man now taking over?
A political operator, not a career soldier: Telle has no documented military service, as his career has been built largely around politics, government, and congressional affairs
Telle’s previous Pentagon role was civilian: Since 2025, he has served as Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, overseeing programs connected to the Army Corps of Engineers, including ports, waterways, and flood-control infrastructure
Two decades in Washington: Telle spent around 20 years working for Republican lawmakers, including Senator Thad Cochran. More recently, he served for four years as Senator Bill Hagerty’s chief of staff
Telle has Trump’s White House experience: During Trump’s first presidency, Telle worked in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs, where he handled relations with the Senate
He was not the obvious choice: Trump passed over Army Under Secretary Michael Obadal, who would normally have been next in line to serve as acting secretary. No explanation was given for the decision
Trump then praised Telle as a “great patriot, who is respected by all,” which was echoed by Hegseth, who called Telle “an immediate asset to the US Army”
His appointment comes at a sensitive moment given that Telle is taking over while the US is involved in a war with Iran and American forces remain deployed in the Middle East
6 August, 07:19 GMT