Adam Telle: A Political Insider-Turned-Acting US Army Secretary

A political operator, not a career soldier: Telle has no documented military service, as his career has been built largely around politics, government, and congressional affairs A political operator, not a career soldier: Telle has no documented military service, as his career has been built largely around politics, government, and congressional affairs

Telle’s previous Telle’s previous Pentagon role was civilian: Since 2025, he has served as Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, overseeing programs connected to the Army Corps of Engineers, including ports, waterways, and flood-control infrastructure

Two decades in Washington: Telle spent around 20 years working for Republican lawmakers, including Senator Thad Cochran. More recently, he served for four years as Senator Bill Hagerty’s chief of staff Two decades in Washington: Telle spent around 20 years working for Republican lawmakers, including Senator Thad Cochran. More recently, he served for four years as Senator Bill Hagerty’s chief of staff

Telle has Trump’s White House experience: During Trump’s first presidency, Telle worked in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs, where he handled relations with the Senate Telle has Trump’s White House experience: During Trump’s first presidency, Telle worked in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs, where he handled relations with the Senate

He was not the obvious choice: Trump passed over Army Under Secretary Michael Obadal, who would normally have been next in line to serve as acting secretary. No explanation was given for the decision He was not the obvious choice: Trump passed over Army Under Secretary Michael Obadal, who would normally have been next in line to serve as acting secretary. No explanation was given for the decision

Trump then praised Telle as a “great patriot, who is respected by all,” which was echoed by Hegseth, who called Telle “an immediate asset to the US Army” Trump then praised Telle as a “great patriot, who is respected by all,” which was echoed by Hegseth, who called Telle “an immediate asset to the US Army”