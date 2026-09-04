https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/africa-recalls-soviet-support-in-breaking-free-from-colonial-rule---expert-1124680525.html

Africa Recalls Soviet Support in Breaking Free From Colonial Rule - Expert

Africa Recalls Soviet Support in Breaking Free From Colonial Rule - Expert

Sputnik International

Africans remember the important role the Soviet Union played in helping the continent break free from colonial dependence, Jose Fernando Sambu, head of the Africa-focused division of the International Congress for cooperation with government bodies and diplomatic missions of African countries, said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

2026-09-04T10:11+0000

2026-09-04T10:11+0000

2026-09-04T10:11+0000

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Speaking at the session “Human Capital of Russia and Africa: Investing in the Future of Partnership,” Sambu noted that relations between Africa and Russia have deep historical roots."We clearly remember how, during the Soviet era, the USSR helped Africa gain liberation from colonialism," Sambu said.He added that these ties continues to gain momentum, with cooperation flourishing across multiple areas.The Eastern Economic Forum running is from September 1 to 4 in Vladivostok. Sputnik is the forum’s official information partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/ghana-president-to-participate-in-russia-africa-summit-in-moscow-in-october---lavrov-1124592476.html

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