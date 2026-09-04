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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/africa-recalls-soviet-support-in-breaking-free-from-colonial-rule---expert-1124680525.html
Africa Recalls Soviet Support in Breaking Free From Colonial Rule - Expert
Africa Recalls Soviet Support in Breaking Free From Colonial Rule - Expert
Sputnik International
Africans remember the important role the Soviet Union played in helping the continent break free from colonial dependence, Jose Fernando Sambu, head of the Africa-focused division of the International Congress for cooperation with government bodies and diplomatic missions of African countries, said at the Eastern Economic Forum.
2026-09-04T10:11+0000
2026-09-04T10:11+0000
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Speaking at the session “Human Capital of Russia and Africa: Investing in the Future of Partnership,” Sambu noted that relations between Africa and Russia have deep historical roots."We clearly remember how, during the Soviet era, the USSR helped Africa gain liberation from colonialism," Sambu said.He added that these ties continues to gain momentum, with cooperation flourishing across multiple areas.The Eastern Economic Forum running is from September 1 to 4 in Vladivostok. Sputnik is the forum’s official information partner.
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Africa Recalls Soviet Support in Breaking Free From Colonial Rule - Expert

10:11 GMT 04.09.2026
© AP Photo / Sam Mednick / A Nigerien man holds a placard reading "Long Live Russia, Long Live Niger and Nigeriens" in the capital NiameyA Nigerien man holds a placard reading "Long Live Russia, Long Live Niger and Nigeriens" in the capital Niamey
A Nigerien man holds a placard reading Long Live Russia, Long Live Niger and Nigeriens in the capital Niamey - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2026
© AP Photo / Sam Mednick / A Nigerien man holds a placard reading "Long Live Russia, Long Live Niger and Nigeriens" in the capital Niamey
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The Soviet Union's role in helping Africa break free from colonial dependence is still remembered across the continent, according to Jose Fernando Sambu, who heads the Africa division of the International Congress for Cooperation with Government Bodies and Diplomatic Missions of African Countries. He made the remarks at the Eastern Economic Forum.
Speaking at the session “Human Capital of Russia and Africa: Investing in the Future of Partnership,” Sambu noted that relations between Africa and Russia have deep historical roots.
"We clearly remember how, during the Soviet era, the USSR helped Africa gain liberation from colonialism," Sambu said.
He added that these ties continues to gain momentum, with cooperation flourishing across multiple areas.
The Eastern Economic Forum running is from September 1 to 4 in Vladivostok. Sputnik is the forum’s official information partner.
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