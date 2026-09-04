International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/risk-of-large-scale-conflict-in-eurasia-real-causes-serious-concerns---russian-intel-head-1124681020.html
Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia Real, Causes Serious Concerns - Russian Intel Head
Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia Real, Causes Serious Concerns - Russian Intel Head
Sputnik International
A risk of large-scale conflict in Eurasia is real and causes the most serious concerns, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Friday.
2026-09-04T11:17+0000
2026-09-04T11:17+0000
world
sergei naryshkin
eurasia
russia
russian foreign intelligence service
intel
conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117219079_0:19:2911:1656_1920x0_80_0_0_f96f867ceb32113615dd7bfe71ca342f.jpg
"The risk of a large-scale conflict throughout Eurasia is quite real. And this causes the most serious concerns," Naryshkin said at a meeting of the heads of security agencies and Intelligence services of the CIS member states. The cooperation of CIS special services has been time-tested and is an essential element of ensuring stability in Eurasia, Naryshkin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260115/west-does-not-want-peace-end-to-conflict-in-ukraine---moscow-1123467204.html
eurasia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117219079_180:0:2911:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b58326513b2a0a2e62afcd8c0de25dd0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergei naryshkin, eurasia, russia, russian foreign intelligence service, intel, conflict
sergei naryshkin, eurasia, russia, russian foreign intelligence service, intel, conflict

Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia Real, Causes Serious Concerns - Russian Intel Head

11:17 GMT 04.09.2026
© AP Photo / AMEL EMRICSoldiers from European countries, including Austria, Greece, Turkiye, Poland, Portugal and Finland, stand in a honour guard during the transfer of authority ceremony to mark the official Austrian takeover of command of the European Union peace force (EUFOR) in the northern part of Bosnia, at Eagle Base near Tuzla, 75 kms north of Sarajevo, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2005
Soldiers from European countries, including Austria, Greece, Turkiye, Poland, Portugal and Finland, stand in a honour guard during the transfer of authority ceremony to mark the official Austrian takeover of command of the European Union peace force (EUFOR) in the northern part of Bosnia, at Eagle Base near Tuzla, 75 kms north of Sarajevo, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2005 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2026
© AP Photo / AMEL EMRIC
Subscribe
STRELNA, Russia (Sputnik) - A risk of large-scale conflict in Eurasia is real and causes the most serious concerns, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Friday.
"The risk of a large-scale conflict throughout Eurasia is quite real. And this causes the most serious concerns," Naryshkin said at a meeting of the heads of security agencies and Intelligence services of the CIS member states.
The cooperation of CIS special services has been time-tested and is an essential element of ensuring stability in Eurasia, Naryshkin added.
"According to forecasts of a number of European intelligence agencies, the mobilization potential of the Ukrainian army will actually be exhausted within a year. In this case, the Europeans have provided for a plan B the militarization of Europe itself," the official concluded.
Russian Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2026
World
West Opposes Peaceful End to Conflict in Ukraine - Moscow
15 January, 13:08 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала