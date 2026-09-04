https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/risk-of-large-scale-conflict-in-eurasia-real-causes-serious-concerns---russian-intel-head-1124681020.html
Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia Real, Causes Serious Concerns - Russian Intel Head
Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia Real, Causes Serious Concerns - Russian Intel Head
Sputnik International
A risk of large-scale conflict in Eurasia is real and causes the most serious concerns, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Friday.
2026-09-04T11:17+0000
2026-09-04T11:17+0000
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"The risk of a large-scale conflict throughout Eurasia is quite real. And this causes the most serious concerns," Naryshkin said at a meeting of the heads of security agencies and Intelligence services of the CIS member states. The cooperation of CIS special services has been time-tested and is an essential element of ensuring stability in Eurasia, Naryshkin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260115/west-does-not-want-peace-end-to-conflict-in-ukraine---moscow-1123467204.html
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Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia Real, Causes Serious Concerns - Russian Intel Head
STRELNA, Russia (Sputnik) - A risk of large-scale conflict in Eurasia is real and causes the most serious concerns, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Friday.
"The risk of a large-scale conflict throughout Eurasia is quite real. And this causes the most serious concerns," Naryshkin said at a meeting of the heads of security agencies and Intelligence services of the CIS member states.
The cooperation of CIS special services has been time-tested and is an essential element of ensuring stability in Eurasia, Naryshkin added.
"According to forecasts of a number of European intelligence agencies, the mobilization potential of the Ukrainian army will actually be exhausted within a year. In this case, the Europeans have provided for a plan B the militarization of Europe itself," the official concluded.