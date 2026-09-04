https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/russia-could-train-congolese-youth-to-battle-digital-fraud---consul-1124680677.html

Russia Could Train Congolese Youth to Battle Digital Fraud - Consul

Russia Could Train Congolese Youth to Battle Digital Fraud - Consul

Sputnik International

Russia could contribute to training young people in the Republic of the Congo to combat digital fraud, Joscelin-Patrick Mandzela, honorary consul of the Republic of the Congo in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region and head of the African Centre NGO, said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

2026-09-04T10:32+0000

2026-09-04T10:32+0000

2026-09-04T10:32+0000

world

russia

democratic republic of the congo

fraud

cooperation

training

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106480/40/1064804025_0:171:1280:891_1920x0_80_0_0_d6682c6686f0930d9c228251dc3bda9e.jpg

Speaking at the session “Human Capital of Russia and Africa: Investing in the Future of Partnership,” Mandzela noted that protecting younger generations in the digital environment is a particularly important issue for African countries."Russia and the Republic of the Congo could build practical cooperation around this idea," Mandzela said.He proposed creating short educational modules in French on the risks of digital fraud, identifying talented young people for specialized training in Russia, and preparing cybersecurity specialists within the Republic of the Congo itself to combat online scams.The Eastern Economic Forum is being held from September 1 to 4 in Vladivostok. Sputnik is the forum’s official information partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/dr-congo-confirms-new-ebola-outbreak--who-1124136270.html

russia

democratic republic of the congo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, democratic republic of the congo, fraud, cooperation, training