https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/russia-could-train-congolese-youth-to-battle-digital-fraud---consul-1124680677.html
Russia Could Train Congolese Youth to Battle Digital Fraud - Consul
Russia Could Train Congolese Youth to Battle Digital Fraud - Consul
Sputnik International
Russia could contribute to training young people in the Republic of the Congo to combat digital fraud, Joscelin-Patrick Mandzela, honorary consul of the Republic of the Congo in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region and head of the African Centre NGO, said at the Eastern Economic Forum.
2026-09-04T10:32+0000
2026-09-04T10:32+0000
2026-09-04T10:32+0000
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Speaking at the session “Human Capital of Russia and Africa: Investing in the Future of Partnership,” Mandzela noted that protecting younger generations in the digital environment is a particularly important issue for African countries."Russia and the Republic of the Congo could build practical cooperation around this idea," Mandzela said.He proposed creating short educational modules in French on the risks of digital fraud, identifying talented young people for specialized training in Russia, and preparing cybersecurity specialists within the Republic of the Congo itself to combat online scams.The Eastern Economic Forum is being held from September 1 to 4 in Vladivostok. Sputnik is the forum’s official information partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/dr-congo-confirms-new-ebola-outbreak--who-1124136270.html
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Russia Could Train Congolese Youth to Battle Digital Fraud - Consul
Russia could contribute to training young people in the Republic of the Congo to combat digital fraud, Joscelin-Patrick Mandzela, honorary consul of the Republic of the Congo in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region and head of the African Centre NGO, said at the Eastern Economic Forum.
Speaking at the session “Human Capital of Russia and Africa: Investing in the Future of Partnership,” Mandzela noted that protecting younger generations in the digital environment is a particularly important issue for African countries.
"Russia and the Republic of the Congo could build practical cooperation around this idea," Mandzela said.
He proposed creating short educational modules in French on the risks of digital fraud, identifying talented young people for specialized training in Russia, and preparing cybersecurity specialists within the Republic of the Congo itself to combat online scams.
The Eastern Economic Forum
is being held from September 1 to 4 in Vladivostok. Sputnik is the forum’s official information partner.