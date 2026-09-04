https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/russia-strikes-logistics-center-in-kiev-region-with-dual-use-goods---mod-1124681563.html

Russia Strikes Logistics Center in Kiev Region With Dual-Use Goods - MoD

Russia Strikes Logistics Center in Kiev Region With Dual-Use Goods - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces struck a logistics center in the city of Brovary in the Kiev region, where dual-use goods and military equipment of the Ukrainian forces were stored and distributed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-09-04T14:14+0000

2026-09-04T14:14+0000

2026-09-04T14:14+0000

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"During the day, long-range strike drones struck a logistics center in the city of Brovary, Kiev region, where dual-use goods and military equipment were stored and distributed," the statement read. The Russian forces struck a logistics center in the city of Nikolaev, which was involved in the supply of military equipment to Ukraine, the ministry said. A dry cargo ship carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian forces struck in the port of Chernomorsk, the statement said, adding that Russia also struck a dry cargo ship and a tanker carrying components for UAV production, ammunition, and fuel for the Ukrainian forces east of Odessa.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/russian-forces-strike-two-ukrainian-military-supply-ships-in-black-sea--mod-1124676415.html

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