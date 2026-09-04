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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/russia-strikes-logistics-center-in-kiev-region-with-dual-use-goods---mod-1124681563.html
Russia Strikes Logistics Center in Kiev Region With Dual-Use Goods - MoD
Russia Strikes Logistics Center in Kiev Region With Dual-Use Goods - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck a logistics center in the city of Brovary in the Kiev region, where dual-use goods and military equipment of the Ukrainian forces were stored and distributed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
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"During the day, long-range strike drones struck a logistics center in the city of Brovary, Kiev region, where dual-use goods and military equipment were stored and distributed," the statement read. The Russian forces struck a logistics center in the city of Nikolaev, which was involved in the supply of military equipment to Ukraine, the ministry said. A dry cargo ship carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian forces struck in the port of Chernomorsk, the statement said, adding that Russia also struck a dry cargo ship and a tanker carrying components for UAV production, ammunition, and fuel for the Ukrainian forces east of Odessa.
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Russia Strikes Logistics Center in Kiev Region With Dual-Use Goods - MoD

14:14 GMT 04.09.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat work of the BM-70 UAV crew of Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolsky direction of the North Military District
Combat work of the BM-70 UAV crew of Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolsky direction of the North Military District - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a logistics center in the city of Brovary in the Kiev region, where dual-use goods and military equipment of the Ukrainian forces were stored and distributed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"During the day, long-range strike drones struck a logistics center in the city of Brovary, Kiev region, where dual-use goods and military equipment were stored and distributed," the statement read.
The Russian forces struck a logistics center in the city of Nikolaev, which was involved in the supply of military equipment to Ukraine, the ministry said.
A dry cargo ship carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian forces struck in the port of Chernomorsk, the statement said, adding that Russia also struck a dry cargo ship and a tanker carrying components for UAV production, ammunition, and fuel for the Ukrainian forces east of Odessa.
A Russian serviceman from a Molniya-PVO UAV crew of Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye direction of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Strike Two Ukrainian Military Supply Ships in Black Sea — MoD
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