https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/russia-strikes-logistics-center-in-kiev-region-with-dual-use-goods---mod-1124681563.html
Russia Strikes Logistics Center in Kiev Region With Dual-Use Goods - MoD
Russia Strikes Logistics Center in Kiev Region With Dual-Use Goods - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck a logistics center in the city of Brovary in the Kiev region, where dual-use goods and military equipment of the Ukrainian forces were stored and distributed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
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"During the day, long-range strike drones struck a logistics center in the city of Brovary, Kiev region, where dual-use goods and military equipment were stored and distributed," the statement read. The Russian forces struck a logistics center in the city of Nikolaev, which was involved in the supply of military equipment to Ukraine, the ministry said. A dry cargo ship carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian forces struck in the port of Chernomorsk, the statement said, adding that Russia also struck a dry cargo ship and a tanker carrying components for UAV production, ammunition, and fuel for the Ukrainian forces east of Odessa.
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Russia Strikes Logistics Center in Kiev Region With Dual-Use Goods - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a logistics center in the city of Brovary in the Kiev region, where dual-use goods and military equipment of the Ukrainian forces were stored and distributed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"During the day, long-range strike drones struck a logistics center in the city of Brovary, Kiev region, where dual-use goods and military equipment were stored and distributed," the statement read.
The Russian forces struck
a logistics center in the city of Nikolaev, which was involved in the supply of military equipment to Ukraine, the ministry said.
A dry cargo ship carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian forces struck in the port of Chernomorsk, the statement said, adding that Russia also struck a dry cargo ship and a tanker carrying components for UAV production, ammunition, and fuel for the Ukrainian forces east of Odessa.