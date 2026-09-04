https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/russias-latest-arctic-helicopter-charts-daring-new-course-with-added-power-1124680218.html
Russia's Latest Arctic Helicopter Charts Daring New Course With Added Power
Russia's Latest Arctic Helicopter Charts Daring New Course With Added Power
Sputnik International
Russia’s Rostec has unveiled the Mi-38PS, a heavy helicopter built for the Northern Sea Route and Russia's far‑northern reaches.
2026-09-04T09:05+0000
2026-09-04T09:05+0000
2026-09-04T09:05+0000
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Developed by Russian Helicopters, the rotorcraft is set to bolster emergency response where brutal weather and scarce infrastructure make traditional transport nearly unfeasible.Purpose‑engineered for Arctic extremes, the Mi‑38PS sharpens Russia's edge in high‑latitude logistics and rescue operations, with capabilities like:The first Mi‑38PS helicopters were delivered to Russia’s EMERCOM in 2025, with additional units expected by the end of 2026. The aircraft will significantly bolster Arctic rescue capabilities along the Northern Sea Route - a region where vast distances and sparse infrastructure make long-range aviation not just valuable, but essential.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/rostec-to-unveil-new-super-heavy-engine-in-coming-years---top-manager-1124140574.html
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russia, arctic, emercom, rostec, northern sea route, mi-38, helicopter, aircraft
russia, arctic, emercom, rostec, northern sea route, mi-38, helicopter, aircraft
Russia's Latest Arctic Helicopter Charts Daring New Course With Added Power
Russia’s Rostec has unveiled the Mi-38PS, a heavy helicopter built for the Northern Sea Route and Russia's far‑northern reaches.
Developed by Russian Helicopters, the rotorcraft is set to bolster emergency response where brutal weather and scarce infrastructure make traditional transport nearly unfeasible.
Purpose‑engineered for Arctic extremes, the Mi‑38PS sharpens Russia's edge in high‑latitude logistics and rescue operations, with capabilities like:
Extended reach: With a range exceeding 1,500 km using additional fuel tanks, it boasts the longest flight distance among Russian helicopters in its class—enabling missions far from permanent bases
High payload capacity: Capable of carrying up to 5 tonnes of cargo or accommodating 40 passengers, the rotorcraft is well-suited for both rescue operations and supply deliveries
All-weather rescue readiness: Equipped with advanced navigation, emergency systems, and medical evacuation features, it performs reliably in harsh Arctic conditions
Multirole versatility: The Mi-38PS supports a wide range of missions, including search and rescue, firefighting, oil spill response, cargo transport, and personnel deployment
The first Mi‑38PS helicopters were delivered to Russia’s EMERCOM in 2025, with additional units expected by the end of 2026. The aircraft will significantly bolster Arctic rescue capabilities along the Northern Sea Route
- a region where vast distances and sparse infrastructure make long-range aviation not just valuable, but essential.