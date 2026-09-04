International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/russias-latest-arctic-helicopter-charts-daring-new-course-with-added-power-1124680218.html
Russia's Latest Arctic Helicopter Charts Daring New Course With Added Power
Russia's Latest Arctic Helicopter Charts Daring New Course With Added Power
Sputnik International
Russia’s Rostec has unveiled the Mi-38PS, a heavy helicopter built for the Northern Sea Route and Russia's far‑northern reaches.
2026-09-04T09:05+0000
2026-09-04T09:05+0000
russia
russia
arctic
emercom
rostec
northern sea route
mi-38
helicopter
aircraft
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/04/1124680063_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_cf2ac578f175210eb780ed8b6e390025.jpg
Developed by Russian Helicopters, the rotorcraft is set to bolster emergency response where brutal weather and scarce infrastructure make traditional transport nearly unfeasible.Purpose‑engineered for Arctic extremes, the Mi‑38PS sharpens Russia's edge in high‑latitude logistics and rescue operations, with capabilities like:The first Mi‑38PS helicopters were delivered to Russia’s EMERCOM in 2025, with additional units expected by the end of 2026. The aircraft will significantly bolster Arctic rescue capabilities along the Northern Sea Route - a region where vast distances and sparse infrastructure make long-range aviation not just valuable, but essential.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/rostec-to-unveil-new-super-heavy-engine-in-coming-years---top-manager-1124140574.html
russia
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/04/1124680063_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_52c52103fb0307fe2493dabc43d7c69e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, arctic, emercom, rostec, northern sea route, mi-38, helicopter, aircraft
russia, arctic, emercom, rostec, northern sea route, mi-38, helicopter, aircraft

Russia's Latest Arctic Helicopter Charts Daring New Course With Added Power

09:05 GMT 04.09.2026
© Rostec State CorporationMi-38PS helicopter
Mi-38PS helicopter - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2026
© Rostec State Corporation
Subscribe
Russia’s Rostec has unveiled the Mi-38PS, a heavy helicopter built for the Northern Sea Route and Russia's far‑northern reaches.
Developed by Russian Helicopters, the rotorcraft is set to bolster emergency response where brutal weather and scarce infrastructure make traditional transport nearly unfeasible.
Purpose‑engineered for Arctic extremes, the Mi‑38PS sharpens Russia's edge in high‑latitude logistics and rescue operations, with capabilities like:
Extended reach: With a range exceeding 1,500 km using additional fuel tanks, it boasts the longest flight distance among Russian helicopters in its class—enabling missions far from permanent bases
High payload capacity: Capable of carrying up to 5 tonnes of cargo or accommodating 40 passengers, the rotorcraft is well-suited for both rescue operations and supply deliveries
All-weather rescue readiness: Equipped with advanced navigation, emergency systems, and medical evacuation features, it performs reliably in harsh Arctic conditions
Multirole versatility: The Mi-38PS supports a wide range of missions, including search and rescue, firefighting, oil spill response, cargo transport, and personnel deployment
The first Mi‑38PS helicopters were delivered to Russia’s EMERCOM in 2025, with additional units expected by the end of 2026. The aircraft will significantly bolster Arctic rescue capabilities along the Northern Sea Route - a region where vast distances and sparse infrastructure make long-range aviation not just valuable, but essential.
A visitor walks past Rostec's stand at the attends the Innoprom International Industrial Fair, in Yekaterinburg, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2026
World
Rostec to Unveil New Super-Heavy Engine in Coming Years - Top Manager
18 May, 09:15 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала