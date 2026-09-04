https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/russias-latest-arctic-helicopter-charts-daring-new-course-with-added-power-1124680218.html

Russia's Latest Arctic Helicopter Charts Daring New Course With Added Power

Russia's Latest Arctic Helicopter Charts Daring New Course With Added Power

Sputnik International

Russia’s Rostec has unveiled the Mi-38PS, a heavy helicopter built for the Northern Sea Route and Russia's far‑northern reaches.

2026-09-04T09:05+0000

2026-09-04T09:05+0000

2026-09-04T09:05+0000

russia

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northern sea route

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Developed by Russian Helicopters, the rotorcraft is set to bolster emergency response where brutal weather and scarce infrastructure make traditional transport nearly unfeasible.Purpose‑engineered for Arctic extremes, the Mi‑38PS sharpens Russia's edge in high‑latitude logistics and rescue operations, with capabilities like:The first Mi‑38PS helicopters were delivered to Russia’s EMERCOM in 2025, with additional units expected by the end of 2026. The aircraft will significantly bolster Arctic rescue capabilities along the Northern Sea Route - a region where vast distances and sparse infrastructure make long-range aviation not just valuable, but essential.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/rostec-to-unveil-new-super-heavy-engine-in-coming-years---top-manager-1124140574.html

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russia, arctic, emercom, rostec, northern sea route, mi-38, helicopter, aircraft