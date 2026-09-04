https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/west-poured-600-billion-into-ukraine-adventure--russian-presidential-adviser--1124678832.html
West Poured $600 Billion Into Ukraine Adventure — Russian Presidential Adviser
West Poured $600 Billion Into Ukraine Adventure — Russian Presidential Adviser
Sputnik International
Western countries will do everything they can to continue the Ukraine conflict, Russian presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov said during a press briefing wrapping up the 2026 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
2026-09-04T05:46+0000
2026-09-04T05:46+0000
2026-09-04T05:47+0000
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“The West will dodge, intimidate, pressure, flatter, deceive and engage in intrigues,” Kobyakov said, adding that the wailing has already begun because a strategic turning point [concerning Ukraine] is approaching.According to him, everyone is hanging on Russia's arms, talking about humanitarian motives.He stressed that Ukraine has passed the point of no return on the path toward extinction because of its conflict with Russia, and now only Russia can save Ukraine.Kobyakov made it clear that Ukraine has been and will remain in the orbit of the Russian world because this is our genetic code.He added that financing Ukraine amid rising energy costs in EU countries will not come cheaply for Europe.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/why-wests-funding-may-cripple-ukraines-economy-1124598662.html
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West Poured $600 Billion Into Ukraine Adventure — Russian Presidential Adviser
05:46 GMT 04.09.2026 (Updated: 05:47 GMT 04.09.2026)
Western countries will do everything they can to continue the Ukraine conflict, Russian presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov said during a press briefing wrapping up the 2026 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
“The West will dodge, intimidate, pressure, flatter, deceive and engage in intrigues,” Kobyakov said, adding that the wailing has already begun because a strategic turning point [concerning Ukraine] is approaching.
According to him, everyone is hanging on Russia's arms, talking about humanitarian motives.
Yesterday, President Putin clearly said: "Let them do it, while we will keep moving forward and inevitably succeed," Kobyakov emphasized.
He stressed that Ukraine has passed the point of no return on the path toward extinction because of its conflict with Russia, and now only Russia can save Ukraine.
Kobyakov made it clear that Ukraine has been and will remain in the orbit of the Russian world because this is our genetic code.
Kiev will always be the mother of Russian cities, while the fascist junta that seized power in Ukraine as a result of a bloody coup is temporary and will soon tear its own throat out, the Russian presidential adviser underscored.
He added that financing Ukraine amid rising energy costs in EU countries will not come cheaply for Europe.