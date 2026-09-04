https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/west-poured-600-billion-into-ukraine-adventure--russian-presidential-adviser--1124678832.html

West Poured $600 Billion Into Ukraine Adventure — Russian Presidential Adviser

West Poured $600 Billion Into Ukraine Adventure — Russian Presidential Adviser

Sputnik International

Western countries will do everything they can to continue the Ukraine conflict, Russian presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov said during a press briefing wrapping up the 2026 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

2026-09-04T05:46+0000

2026-09-04T05:46+0000

2026-09-04T05:47+0000

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“The West will dodge, intimidate, pressure, flatter, deceive and engage in intrigues,” Kobyakov said, adding that the wailing has already begun because a strategic turning point [concerning Ukraine] is approaching.According to him, everyone is hanging on Russia's arms, talking about humanitarian motives.He stressed that Ukraine has passed the point of no return on the path toward extinction because of its conflict with Russia, and now only Russia can save Ukraine.Kobyakov made it clear that Ukraine has been and will remain in the orbit of the Russian world because this is our genetic code.He added that financing Ukraine amid rising energy costs in EU countries will not come cheaply for Europe.

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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/putins-eef-speech-shows-russia-sees-no-path-to-peace-in-wests-ukraine-strategy--expert-1124675710.html

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