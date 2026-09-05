https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/putin-begins-meeting-with-witkoff-kushner-kremlin-1124684811.html
Putin Begins Meeting With Witkoff, Kushner – Kremlin
Putin Begins Meeting With Witkoff, Kushner – Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun a meeting with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
2026-09-05T17:16+0000
2026-09-05T17:16+0000
2026-09-05T18:18+0000
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steve witkoff
jared kushner
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun a meeting with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the Kremlin said on Saturday. Earlier in the day, a plane carrying Witkoff and Kushner landed at Vnukovo Airport, where they were met by Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Putin warmly welcomed the guests, shaking their hands. The meeting is taking place in the ceremonial office in the Kremlin's Senate Palace. This is the Russian president's sixth meeting with the US special envoys.At the meeting, Putin said he plans to discuss all modalities of a Ukrainian settlement with Witkoff and Kushner.The Russian president noted the high level of trust he has in Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as mediators in the Ukrainian settlement process.Putin also noted that Trump remains committed to helping resolve the conflict, and that such meetings are always useful.Russia is comfortable working with the two US negotiators, he added.Russia has received the proposal to temporarily halt attacks on Kiev via intelligence and Foreign Ministry channels, Putin added."We received this request [to halt strikes on Kiev] through official channels, that is. via the security services and the Foreign Ministry," Putin said.Ukraine, for its part, has also significantly reduced its strikes on Russian territory, including on Moscow, he noted.Witkoff thanked the Russian leader for his decision to cease fire for three days to ensure the safety of the US delegation's visit to Kiev.Witkoff also mentioned that the family of Robert Gilman, who was detained in Russia in January 2022 after causing a drunken disturbance on the Sukhumi–Moscow train and attacking a police officer, is grateful to Putin for Gilman's return.Gilman was initially sentenced to 4.5 years in prison, which waslater reduced to 3.5 years. Further attacks on Russian prison and investigative officials led to additional convictions, bringing his total sentence to 10 years by late 2025.Russia agreed to release Gilman on August 11.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/steve-witkoff-and-jared-kushner-arrive-in-moscow-for-diplomatic-talks-1124682981.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/trump-says-us-citizen-gilman-who-was-imprisoned-in-russia-is-on-his-way-home-1124562953.html
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steve witkoff, jared kushner, vladimir putin, meeting
steve witkoff, jared kushner, vladimir putin, meeting
Putin Begins Meeting With Witkoff, Kushner – Kremlin
17:16 GMT 05.09.2026 (Updated: 18:18 GMT 05.09.2026)
Being updated
MOSCOW, September 5 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun a meeting with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun a meeting with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, a plane carrying Witkoff and Kushner landed at Vnukovo Airport, where they were met by Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).
Putin warmly welcomed the guests, shaking their hands. The meeting is taking place in the ceremonial office in the Kremlin's Senate Palace.
This is the Russian president's sixth meeting with the US special envoys.
At the meeting, Putin said he plans to discuss all modalities of a Ukrainian settlement with Witkoff and Kushner.
"Today, we will discuss all the components and all aspects of the Ukrainian conflict. For our part, we are also ready to brief you on how we view the situation," Putin said.
The Russian president noted the high level of trust he has in Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as mediators in the Ukrainian settlement process.
Putin also noted that Trump remains committed to helping resolve the conflict, and that such meetings are always useful.
Russia is comfortable working with the two US negotiators, he added.
Russia has received the proposal to temporarily halt attacks on Kiev via intelligence and Foreign Ministry channels, Putin added.
"We received this request [to halt strikes on Kiev] through official channels, that is. via the security services and the Foreign Ministry," Putin said.
Ukraine, for its part, has also significantly reduced its strikes on Russian territory, including on Moscow, he noted.
Witkoff thanked the Russian leader for his decision to cease fire for three days to ensure the safety of the US delegation's visit to Kiev.
Witkoff also mentioned that the family of Robert Gilman, who was detained in Russia in January 2022 after causing a drunken disturbance on the Sukhumi–Moscow train and attacking a police officer, is grateful to Putin for Gilman's return.
Gilman was initially sentenced to 4.5 years in prison, which waslater reduced to 3.5 years. Further attacks on Russian prison and investigative officials led to additional convictions, bringing his total sentence to 10 years by late 2025.
Russia agreed to release Gilman on August 11.