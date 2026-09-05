https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/russian-forces-strike-enemy-vessels-and-drone-production-facilities-in-precision-operations-1124683236.html

Russian Forces Strike Enemy Vessels and Drone Production Facilities in Precision Operations

Russian Forces Strike Enemy Vessels and Drone Production Facilities in Precision Operations

Sputnik International

In a series of targeted strikes, Russian Armed Forces have successfully neutralized four enemy vessels in the ports of Chernomorsk and Odessa, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday.

2026-09-05T12:12+0000

2026-09-05T12:12+0000

2026-09-05T12:12+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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Geran unmanned aerial vehicles delivered precise hits on three dry cargo ships and one container vessel in the port areas. The strikes were carried out by crews operating the reactive Geran-4 Seeker UAVs, resulting in the successful engagement of two dry cargo ships and one container vessel in the port of Chernomorsk, along with an additional dry cargo ship near the Odessa port roadstead, the statement read.In a separate operation, Russian forces conducted effective strikes on a Ukrainian UAV manufacturing facility in Dnepropetrovsk, the ministry added.Real-time objective monitoring footage confirmed extensive fire damage at the industrial site, underscoring the precision and effectiveness of the mission, the ministry concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/russia-launches-group-strikes-on-ukraines-metallurgical-plants-logistics-hubs-1124682549.html

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russia, ukraine, odessa, dnepropetrovsk, russian armed forces, russian ministry of defense