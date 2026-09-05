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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/russian-forces-strike-enemy-vessels-and-drone-production-facilities-in-precision-operations-1124683236.html
Russian Forces Strike Enemy Vessels and Drone Production Facilities in Precision Operations
Russian Forces Strike Enemy Vessels and Drone Production Facilities in Precision Operations
Sputnik International
In a series of targeted strikes, Russian Armed Forces have successfully neutralized four enemy vessels in the ports of Chernomorsk and Odessa, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday.
2026-09-05T12:12+0000
2026-09-05T12:12+0000
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Geran unmanned aerial vehicles delivered precise hits on three dry cargo ships and one container vessel in the port areas. The strikes were carried out by crews operating the reactive Geran-4 Seeker UAVs, resulting in the successful engagement of two dry cargo ships and one container vessel in the port of Chernomorsk, along with an additional dry cargo ship near the Odessa port roadstead, the statement read.In a separate operation, Russian forces conducted effective strikes on a Ukrainian UAV manufacturing facility in Dnepropetrovsk, the ministry added.Real-time objective monitoring footage confirmed extensive fire damage at the industrial site, underscoring the precision and effectiveness of the mission, the ministry concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/russia-launches-group-strikes-on-ukraines-metallurgical-plants-logistics-hubs-1124682549.html
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Russian Forces Strike Enemy Vessels and Drone Production Facilities in Precision Operations

12:12 GMT 05.09.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim BlinovA Pantsir-S air defense missile system shoots during the Kavkaz 2020 military drills at the Ashuluk training range, in Astrakhan region, Russia
A Pantsir-S air defense missile system shoots during the Kavkaz 2020 military drills at the Ashuluk training range, in Astrakhan region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
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In a series of targeted strikes, Russian Armed Forces have successfully neutralized four enemy vessels in the ports of Chernomorsk and Odessa, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday.
Geran unmanned aerial vehicles delivered precise hits on three dry cargo ships and one container vessel in the port areas. The strikes were carried out by crews operating the reactive Geran-4 Seeker UAVs, resulting in the successful engagement of two dry cargo ships and one container vessel in the port of Chernomorsk, along with an additional dry cargo ship near the Odessa port roadstead, the statement read.
In a separate operation, Russian forces conducted effective strikes on a Ukrainian UAV manufacturing facility in Dnepropetrovsk, the ministry added.
Real-time objective monitoring footage confirmed extensive fire damage at the industrial site, underscoring the precision and effectiveness of the mission, the ministry concluded.
Russian servicemen of the 85th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade, 2nd Army Corps, fire a 9K55 Grad 1 multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) area of the frontline - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Launches Group Strikes on Ukraine's Metallurgical Plants, Logistics Hubs
05:33 GMT
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