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Sever Bay Terminal to Become Largest Northern Oil Port - Putin
Sever Bay Terminal to Become Largest Northern Oil Port - Putin
Sputnik International
New Sever Bay terminal will become the largest northern oil port in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
2026-09-05T16:00+0000
2026-09-05T16:00+0000
2026-09-05T16:00+0000
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“Sever Bay will eventually become the largest northern oil port in the world,” Putin said during a videoconference marking the launch of the Vostok Oil project.Vladimir Putin also highlighted the reliability of the Northern Sea Route amid the current international situation.Other Statements by Vladimir Putin
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Sever Bay Terminal to Become Largest Northern Oil Port - Putin
New Sever Bay terminal will become the largest northern oil port in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
“Sever Bay will eventually become the largest northern oil port in the world,” Putin said during a videoconference marking the launch of the Vostok Oil project.
Vostok Oil is Rosneft’s flagship project, located on the Taimyr Peninsula. The project’s resource base is estimated at 7 billion tonnes of liquid hydrocarbons. Its infrastructure construction under the project was actively underway, including the Port Sever Bay oil terminal, oil pumping stations, an oil custody-transfer facility with storage tanks, and an oil pipeline.
Vladimir Putin also highlighted the reliability of the Northern Sea Route
amid the current international situation.
“It will bring the Baltic, the Arctic and the Russian Far East together into a single route, opening a shorter and more economically advantageous and, what is extremely important given the difficult international situation, reliable and safe route to the world’s largest markets,” Putin said, referring to the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor.
The Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor is an integrated network of routes comprising the Northern Sea Route, connected inland waterways and transport infrastructure.
Other Statements by Vladimir Putin
Putin called the oil and gas sector a key industry for the country’s economy
Russia will continue to systematically develop convenient transport infrastructure across the Arctic regions
New Sever Bay terminal will help increase cargo volumes along the Northern Sea Route
37 million tonnes of cargo were transported along the Northern Sea Route in 2025, with annual traffic expected to rise to 70 million tonnes by 2030
Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the need to integrate northern ports with Russia’s railway network and inland waterways