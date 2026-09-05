https://sputnikglobe.com/20260905/sever-bay-terminal-to-become-largest-northern-oil-port---putin-1124684400.html

Sever Bay Terminal to Become Largest Northern Oil Port - Putin

Sever Bay Terminal to Become Largest Northern Oil Port - Putin

Sputnik International

New Sever Bay terminal will become the largest northern oil port in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

2026-09-05T16:00+0000

2026-09-05T16:00+0000

2026-09-05T16:00+0000

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“Sever Bay will eventually become the largest northern oil port in the world,” Putin said during a videoconference marking the launch of the Vostok Oil project.Vladimir Putin also highlighted the reliability of the Northern Sea Route amid the current international situation.Other Statements by Vladimir Putin

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