https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/arctic-takes-on-special-significance-amid-hormuz-crisis---rosneft-ceo-1124274816.html

Arctic Takes on Special Significance Amid Hormuz Crisis - Rosneft CEO

Arctic Takes on Special Significance Amid Hormuz Crisis - Rosneft CEO

Sputnik International

The Arctic plays a special role as a reliable logistics route amid the Strait of Hormuz crisis, Russian oil giant Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Saturday.

2026-06-06T10:29+0000

2026-06-06T10:29+0000

2026-06-06T10:29+0000

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"We welcome attempts by some countries to create bypass routes, but from the perspective of global trade needs, the Arctic has a special role. Under these circumstances, not only its importance as a resource base becomes strategic, but above all, its role as a reliable logistics route," Sechin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).He noted that the Hormuz crisis and sanctions have significantly accelerated the diversification of payment instruments in favor of the Chinese payment system.Sechin said that China has turned out to be the most prepared for the Strait of Hormuz crisis thanks to its balanced approach to energy security."China proved to be the most prepared for the Hormuz crisis and its consequences due to a balanced approach to ensuring energy security based on a realistic risk assessment."The Rosneft CEO also stressed that Russia guarantees stable oil supplies to China and India.Russia strictly fulfilled its obligations under OPEC+, with its oil production decreasing by 1.5 million barrels per day during the deal, according to Sechin.He added thar the Middle East conflict will negatively affect the needs of India’s economy, but it also serves as an incentive to find solutions in energy security.Sechin pointed out that the US oil and gas companies have become the main beneficiary of the Middle East crisis, with hydrocarbon exports from the United States breaking all records. The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.

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