https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/afd-on-verge-of-historic-win-in-saxony-anhalt-1124686535.html

AfD on Verge of Historic Win in Saxony-Anhalt

AfD on Verge of Historic Win in Saxony-Anhalt

Sputnik International

As voters in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt are casting ballots in a regional election, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) is the clear frontrunner.

2026-09-06T07:56+0000

2026-09-06T07:56+0000

2026-09-06T07:56+0000

world

germany

alternative fuer deutschland (afd)

saxony-anhalt

friedrich merz

russia

christian democratic union (cdu)

alternative for germany (afd)

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AfD has been polling around 43% in the latest surveys - nearly double its result from five years ago and far ahead of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s CDU, which has slumped to around 22–23%. For the first time, an absolute majority for the AfD is within mathematical reach, especially if smaller parties fall short of the 5% threshold and their votes are redistributed.The two central figures are incumbent Premier Sven Schulze of the CDU and the AfD’s Ulrich Siegmund - a 35-year-old businessman and state lawmaker.Siegmund has made clear he will seek the premiership only with a mandate strong enough to govern alone.His platform focuses on concrete shifts that many voters in the East have long demanded:The AfD has also repeatedly called for bringing the Nord Stream gas pipeline back into operation. AfD Bundestag member Steffen Kotre told Sputnik in early June that there was no political will in Germany to restart Nord Stream, while technical issues could be resolved.*banned in Russia as an extremist organization

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/afd-leader-says-germany-should-return-to-russian-oil-gas-1124377371.html

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