https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/afd-on-verge-of-historic-win-in-saxony-anhalt-1124686535.html
AfD on Verge of Historic Win in Saxony-Anhalt
AfD on Verge of Historic Win in Saxony-Anhalt
Sputnik International
As voters in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt are casting ballots in a regional election, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) is the clear frontrunner.
2026-09-06T07:56+0000
2026-09-06T07:56+0000
2026-09-06T07:56+0000
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AfD has been polling around 43% in the latest surveys - nearly double its result from five years ago and far ahead of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s CDU, which has slumped to around 22–23%. For the first time, an absolute majority for the AfD is within mathematical reach, especially if smaller parties fall short of the 5% threshold and their votes are redistributed.The two central figures are incumbent Premier Sven Schulze of the CDU and the AfD’s Ulrich Siegmund - a 35-year-old businessman and state lawmaker.Siegmund has made clear he will seek the premiership only with a mandate strong enough to govern alone.His platform focuses on concrete shifts that many voters in the East have long demanded:The AfD has also repeatedly called for bringing the Nord Stream gas pipeline back into operation. AfD Bundestag member Steffen Kotre told Sputnik in early June that there was no political will in Germany to restart Nord Stream, while technical issues could be resolved.*banned in Russia as an extremist organization
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/afd-leader-says-germany-should-return-to-russian-oil-gas-1124377371.html
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germany, alternative fuer deutschland (afd), saxony-anhalt, friedrich merz, russia, christian democratic union (cdu), alternative for germany (afd)
AfD on Verge of Historic Win in Saxony-Anhalt
As voters in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt are casting ballots in a regional election, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) is the clear frontrunner.
AfD
has been polling around 43% in the latest surveys - nearly double its result from five years ago and far ahead of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s CDU, which has slumped to around 22–23%.
For the first time, an absolute majority for the AfD is within mathematical reach, especially if smaller parties fall short of the 5% threshold and their votes are redistributed.
The two central figures are incumbent Premier Sven Schulze of the CDU and the AfD’s Ulrich Siegmund - a 35-year-old businessman and state lawmaker.
Siegmund has made clear he will seek the premiership only with a mandate strong enough to govern alone.
His platform focuses on concrete shifts that many voters in the East have long demanded:
Tighten migration policy and restore control over borders
Depoliticize law enforcement so police can do their jobs without ideological interference
Remove LGBTQ+* awareness and diversity programs from school curricula, returning education to core subjects and traditional culture
Reset relations with Russia by ending sanctions, reintroducing Russian-language courses, and restoring school exchanges
The AfD has also repeatedly called for bringing the Nord Stream gas pipeline back into operation
. AfD Bundestag member Steffen Kotre told Sputnik in early June that there was no political will in Germany to restart Nord Stream, while technical issues could be resolved.
*banned in Russia as an extremist organization